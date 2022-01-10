Of the 802 people who died in Covid-19 in 2021, 555 were not completely vaccinated: Ong Ye Kung





Singapore-A total of 555 of the 802 people who died in Covid-19 in 2021 were not fully vaccinated, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday (January 10), emphasizing this. Groups of people are still “most vulnerable” when infected. Although they make up a small percentage of the unvaccinated population, they contributed 70 percent of the deaths, he told Congress. Mr On said the remaining 247 were vaccinated with a variety of locally available vaccines. The incidence of death depends on the vaccination situation. There were 79 deaths per 100,000 people who were not fully vaccinated, 11 deaths per 100,000 people who were vaccinated with Sinovac, and 7.8 deaths per 100,000 people who were vaccinated with Sinopharm. .. The number of people vaccinated with the mRNA vaccine was 6.2 per 100,000 in Pfizer-BioNTech and 1 in 100,000 in Modana. “These rates are just indicators because they don’t take into account other factors that may affect mortality, such as age and timing of vaccination,” he added. In response to a question from the MP, he said that about 132,000 people over the age of 18 remained unvaccinated. About 300 people are medically ineligible. “We strive to persuade those who are medically eligible to be vaccinated through primary care physicians, public messages and the media, but as the number decreases, it becomes more difficult to convince them. “Mr. On said. He added it Mobile vaccination teams can also visit and vaccinate people trapped in their homes. Over the past few months, he said, more than 90 percent of all eligible age groups have been vaccinated. 96% of older people aged 60-69 are fully vaccinated, compared to 95% of older people aged 70 and over. For people between the ages of 12 and 19, 95% were fully vaccinated, he said. Vaccination between the ages of 5 and 11 has just begun, but the response is good and surgery is proceeding smoothly, he added. “We will continue to carefully monitor the availability of other non-mRNA vaccines approved for use in children,” said On.

