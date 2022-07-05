SCVNews.com | Monday COVID Summary: 456 new SCV cases; no additional deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed a total of 18 new deaths and 15,413 new cases across the county over the weekend and 456 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday.

The breakdown of the weekend is as follows.

New COVID-19 cases

Monday, July 4th – 3,528

Sunday, July 3 – 6,020

Saturday, July 2 – 5,865

New death from COVID-19

Monday, July 4th to 3rd

Sunday, July 3-5

July 2nd (Sat) -10th

With this new data, since March 2020, Los Angeles County will have 32,361 deaths, the county will have 3,140,615 cases, and Santa Clarita Valley will have 82,150 cases. The death toll of SCV from COVID-19 remains at 480. From the California Public Health Service.

Over 12,200,000 individuals tested.So far, 23% have been positive

The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and is recommended for everyone over the age of 5 to support protection from COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to qualified residents and workers, regardless of immigrant status. Reservations are not required at all public health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third vaccinations are possible.

To find or book a vaccination site near you, visit:

www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or

www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

William S. Heart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

William S. Hart Union High School District provides the community with ongoing information about COVID-19 cases while maintaining the confidentiality of students and staff. The following COVID-19 case data is updated regularly to show the COVID-19 positive cases currently confirmed by staff or students by school site. The following data are specific to individuals who were physically present on the school district campus within 14 days of a positive COVID-19 test. The district will work with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to track contacts and provide resources by directly notifying parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more). Less than).

Note: To see the communication process if COVID-19 is positive, go to the following website:

https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard..

School community dashboard

Student dashboard

Staff dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update

LA County Public Health Service as of 2:30 pm on Monday Dashboard No additional deaths from COVID-19 have been reported, with a total SCV of only 480.

Below is a breakdown of the communities by dashboard in LA County.

Santa Clarita: 391

Castaic: 31

Acton: 17

Stevenson Ranch: 15

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)

Freshwater: 6

Valverde: 3 (revised from 4)

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Lake Elizabeth: 1

New Hall: 1

Unincorporated Sogas / Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 1

SCV case

Of the 82,150 cases reported to public health for SCV so far, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 60,586

Castaic: 8,370

Stevenson Ranch: 4,803

Canyon Country (non-corporate part): 2,966

Acton: 1,647

Valverde: 916

Freshwater: 852

Valencia (the unincorporated part west of I-5): 781

Sogas (non-corporate part): 364

Lake Elizabeth: 230

Lake Hughes: 169

Bouquet Canyon: 165

Sogas / Canyon Country: 103

New Hall (non-corporate part): 92

Sand Canyon: 52

San Francis Skeet / Bouquet Canyon: 37

Placerita Canyon: 17

*Note: According to the authorities, the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, so the county cannot classify separate numbers for Castaic and PDC / NCCF. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard..

California Monday

The California Public Health Service now updates numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The following information is from the latest data released on Friday, July 1st.

vaccination

– A total of 77,630,160 vaccines were administered.

– 84% of the eligible population (aged 5+) have been vaccinated at least once.

– 35,219 people are vaccinated with COVID-19 daily (mean daily dose for 7 days).

Case

– California has 9,431,299 confirmed cases so far.

– The average number of cases on Friday is 14,768 (the average number of cases per day for 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 5.4 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than boosted people (6 June 2022 – 12 June 2022).

test

– The test positive rate is 14.8% (7-day average rate).

hospitalization

– There are 3,467 hospitalizations throughout the state.

– There are 372 ICU patients throughout the state.

– Unvaccinated people are 7.5 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted people (6 June 2022 – 12 June 2022).

Dead (number)

– 91,701 COVID-19s have died since the pandemic began.

– COVID-19 kills 16 Californians daily (average daily deaths for 7 days).

– Unvaccinated individuals are 14.5 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (May 30, 2022 – June 5, 2022).

health care worker

As of June 30, the local health sector reported 168,085 health workers positive cases and 581 deaths across the state.

Time required test

Test duration Dashboard Report how long California patients are waiting for the results of the COVID-19 test. During the week of June 19th to June 25th, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.8 days. During this same period, 86% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received test results within two days.

Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C)

As of June 27, 1004 cases Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome Pediatrics (MIS-C) have been reported state-wide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C requires hospitalization and can be life-threatening.

Mask guidance: According to California Mask Guidance, universal masking is only required in certain high-risk environments such as hospitals, public transport, and apartment buildings. Unvaccinated people should wear a mask in all indoor public places. Fully vaccinated individuals are advised to continue indoor masking if the risk may be high. The workplace will continue to comply with the COVID-19 precautionary standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement stricter requirements than state guidance.

Delay spread: Get COVID-19 vaccination and booster

Exposure to COVID-19 and the risk of infection continue as many Californians have not been vaccinated and boosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that vaccines prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to be vaccinated and encouraged as soon as possible.

All vaccinated people over the age of 12 should be added if they received a second dose of Physer or Moderna vaccine at least 5 months ago, or if they received Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 2 months ago. It is advisable to get immunized.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or by calling 1-833-422-4255. Vaccinations for persons under the age of 18 may require the consent of a parent or legal guardian. Visit VaccinateAll58 for more information on safe and effective vaccines available to all Californians over the age of 5.

Your actions save lives

Follow these precautions to protect yourself, your family, friends, and your community.

Keep California healthy

Follow these precautions to protect yourself, your family, friends, and your community.

– Once vaccinated Your turn.. Californians over the age of 16 are eligible to make a reservation.

– If you are experiencing Symptoms Contact your healthcare provider for COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, malaise, muscle aches, body aches).

– If you think you have been exposed, take a test. Free confidentiality test Available throughout the state.

– Keep your meetings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask Make the most of masking – An effective mask has both a good fit and good filterability.

– Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential trips outside California until you are fully vaccinated.Follow California Travel self-restraint recommendation..

– Avoid close contact with sick people and stay home from work or school if you feel unwell.

– Sign up for COVID-19 contact notification and add your mobile phone to the battle. CA Notify..

– Answer the phone or text if: Contact tracer Attempts to connect from the CACOVID team or the local health department.

Additional data and updates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

Status dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County map – Local data such as tier status and ICU capacity

Data and tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the general public

Blueprint for a safer economy– Data to establish tier status

COVID-19 Race and Ethnic Data – Weekly updated race and ethnic data

Cases and deaths by age group – Weekly updated death data by age group

Health inequalities dashboard – See how COVID-19 emphasizes existing inequality in health

Variant tracking – Data about variants currently being monitored by California

Safe school for all hubs – Information on safe face-to-face instruction

School district reopening map – Data on outbreaks reported as public schools

Always check with a trusted source for the latest and accurate information about the new coronavirus.

– – Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– – California Public Health Service

– – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– – Spanish

– – World Health Organization

Residents of LA County can also call 2-1-1.

What to do if you think you are ill

Call in advance: If you have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider before seeking medical care to take appropriate precautions. Over 85 community testing sites also offer free confidential testing. Find a COVID-19 test site..

For more information on what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the following website: California Coronavirus (COVID-19)..

California continues to issue guidance to prepare and protect California from COVID-19. Integrated guidance is available at the California Public Health Service Guidance. web page..

