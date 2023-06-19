Skin cancer is easier to avoid, but better treatment for those who do get it





The more time you spend outdoors in the sun or in a tanning bed, the higher your risk of skin cancer, the most common of all cancers.. KERA’s Sam Baker on the subject Dr. Catherine Wangan oncologist at Texas Health Dallas. About skin cancer/melanoma: The good news is, as we all know, skin cancer is probably one of the most preventable cancers overall. Most skin cancers start on the surface of the skin. Therefore, paying attention to moles that look different may identify many early signs of skin cancer. We use very convenient abbreviations. It’s called ABCDE: a Abbreviation for asymmetry.

. C. Color unevenness

The diameter is about 6 millimeters, which looks bigger than a pea. E. To evolve means to evolve in color and shape. How can I reduce my risk of melanoma and skin cancer in general? Use sunscreen and wear sunscreen. I believe it has a spectral SPF of at least 30 or higher. If you go outside, apply every 2 hours, wear a hat if possible, and wear long-sleeved shirts or trousers. tanning bed? you get nothing UVA Damage to the skin and tanning beds can also cause skin aging. It’s not skin cancer, but it’s not good. But if you do get skin cancer, how do you treat it? In the early stages, it is usually surgically resected. It can be cured in the early stages. Obviously, if the cancer has spread, most of it is melanoma. Melanoma is the most dangerous type of skin cancer. It accounts for only about 1% of all skin cancers and is responsible for most skin cancer deaths. This is because melanoma has a high risk of spreading to other parts of the body, including vital organs. If melanoma has spread to lymph nodes or other parts of an organ, immunotherapy should be considered. How does this work? Basically, this is a form of cancer treatment that can strengthen the immune system’s ability to recognize and destroy melanoma cells more effectively. Generally, cancer cells are our own cells, but they actually endanger people’s lives because they mutate. They can trick the body by sending false signals that they are not harmful. What immunotherapy can do is block these signals. They can therefore educate our own immune cells to recognize and kill melanoma cells very effectively. Is this used in all skin cancer patients or only in certain cases? This is for melanoma only. It started with a melanoma that spread to other parts of the body. However, immunotherapy is now available to prevent melanoma from recurring. What is the viability of this approach? This difference is significant. There was probably a 40-50% increase in patients who received immunotherapy. Means: CDC: skin cancer

