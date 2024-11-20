Why you might join Ozempic or Wegovy





November 19, 2024 – I want to lose a little weightHow can I better manage my diabetes or reduce my risk of heart disease? you may be eligible prescription for Semaglutidea popular diabetes and weight loss drug better known by the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy. More than half of U.S. adults (136.8 million people, to be exact) use the drug to manage diabetes, treat overweight and obesity, reduce the risk of heart disease, and more, according to a new study released Monday. He is now eligible to take the drug. JAMA Cardiology. The average age of those eligible is 50, and men and women are equally likely to qualify, according to researchers at Harvard University and Northwestern University. The new figures are based on data collected from 2015 to 2020 as part of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Researchers considered people eligible to receive semaglutide if they reported any one of the following: Diagnosis of diabetes

Hemoglobin A1c test result is HbA1c concentration 7% or higher

are taking diabetes medication

a Body mass index (BMI) Score 30 or more

Have a BMI score of 27 or higher and high blood pressure or high blood pressure cholesterol or its history heart attack or stroke

Be 45 years or older, have a BMI score of 27 or higher, and have a history of heart attack or stroke. Approximately 94% of the participants, or 129 million people, met the weight management criteria. Of the more than 136 million adults eligible, 26% had diabetes and about 7% met heart and vascular risk criteria. Only 7.6 million people qualify solely because they have diabetes. That means you're not overweight, obese, or at increased risk for heart disease. The analysis also revealed how many people may meet multiple criteria to take semaglutide. Nearly 32 million adults qualify for two or all three of the drug's uses, including weight management, diabetes, and heart disease management. The study authors noted that sales of semaglutide in the United States totaled $13.8 billion in 2023. Researchers tallied how many people were eligible to take the drug and looked at what type of insurance they had. This is an important consideration since semaglutide is expensive. And it can be a lifelong treatment. Approximately 45% of subjects had private insurance, 10% had Medicaid, 19% had Medicare, 13% had other state or government-issued insurance, and 13% were uninsured.

The number of people eligible to take semaglutide and other drugs in the same class known as GLP-1, or glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, is expected to grow rapidly and include more young people. I am. estimate published last week lancet By 2050, it is predicted that one in five children and two in three adults in the United States will be obese. The total number of obese adults in the United States is expected to reach 213 million by 2050, and an additional 43 million children and adolescents are also expected to suffer from chronic disease. Manufacturers of GLP-1 have struggled to keep up with demand for the drug, which is self-administered weekly. New research continues to show widespread health benefits from GLP-1, with the latest study showing fewer health benefits in obese patients who took semaglutide. knee osteoarthritis knee pain.

