Health
World AIDS Day 2024: A future built on compassion and progress
In a powerful call to action for World AIDS Day 2024 (December 1), Elton John said: “Science, medicine and technology may be the 'what' of ending AIDS, but inclusion, empathy and compassion are 'It's a method.'
This year's theme is “walk the path of rights” highlights the vital role of human rights in achieving the goal of eliminating AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.
As we commemorate progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS, we are reminded that this epidemic is far from over. But with innovation, equity, and collective action, an AIDS-free world is within reach.
This statistic is a reminder of the incredible progress that has been made. In 2023, 39.9 million people will be living with HIV worldwide, of whom 30.7 million will be receiving antiretroviral therapy. This is a staggering increase from just 7.7 million people in 2010.
The number of new HIV infections has fallen by 60% since 1995, but thanks to medical advances and global solidarity, AIDS-related deaths continue to decline.
assignment
Despite these gains, inequalities still exist. Women and girls make up more than half of all people living with HIV, and young women are particularly vulnerable in sub-Saharan Africa. Marginalized communities have higher rates of infection due to stigma, discrimination and restrictive laws, and gay men are five times more likely to be infected with HIV in countries with punitive policies.
“When girls do not have access to education and information, and when young women do not have access to HIV prevention and testing, they are at far greater risk of contracting HIV,” said Winnie Byanyima, UNAIDS Executive Director. Ta.
Furthermore, approximately 5.4 million people remain unaware of their HIV-positive status, highlighting the urgent need for expanded testing and education.
The World AIDS Day 2024 report highlights gaps in human rights realization and shows how human rights violations are hindering ending the AIDS pandemic.
the way to go
Innovative treatments such as long-acting injectables offer more effective prevention and care. However, fair access is essential. Campaigns like UNAIDS' 2024 Initiative call for the decriminalization of marginalized groups and a commitment to human rights to ensure no one is left behind.
ITN Business has created a program to showcase innovations and advances in the fight against AIDS/HIV for World AIDS Day 2024. Explore the program here: HIV: Aiming for zero by 2030
Access to effective and reliable HIV testing is difficult for communities living in remote and underserved areas of Africa. bruker is working to transform the landscape of HIV care, delivering powerful solutions that create sustainable and impactful change.
This partner film is produced by the ITN Business Commercial team and is not produced by journalists from the ITN News staff. See more short films and interviews here.
collective mission
World AIDS Day 2024 reminds us of the power of compassion, science and solidarity. By defending rights, eliminating stigma, and investing in both research and humanity, we can realize our vision of an AIDS-free future.Cooperation and collective action are key to this.
UNAIDS brings together the efforts of 11 United Nations agencies: UNHCR, UNICEF, WFP, UNDP, UNFPA, UNODC, UN Women, ILO, UNESCO, WHO, and the World Bank to help the world and the world fight to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030. We work closely with our domestic partners. It is part of the Sustainable Development Goals.
of World AIDS Day 2024 Report This means that the world can eliminate AIDS if the human rights of people living with or affected by HIV are respected, protected and met to ensure fair, accessible and high-quality HIV services. is shown.
Broadcaster and comedian Stephen Fry said: “The choice is clear whether we want to end AIDS as a public health threat. World leaders must get on the right path to protecting people's right to health and life. Human Rights If their rights are respected and guaranteed, their lives will be greatly improved as they will have free access to medical care, including HIV prevention and treatment.”
For more information or to participate, please visit: UNAIDS.
World AIDS Day Program
Explore…
Movies from our partners:
- bruker
- gilead
- Pharmaceutical patent pool
Thought Leadership Interview:
- Elton John AIDS Foundation
- international aids association
- National AIDS Trust
- Terrence Higgins Trust
Let's head here now clock.
|
Sources
2/ https://business.itn.co.uk/world-aids-day-2024-a-future-built-on-compassion-and-progress/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Who is Louise Haigh and why did she resign as UK Transport Secretary? | political news
- What China's suspension of top military official could mean, latest in corruption purge | News explained
- No tennis partner? No worries with this AI robot
- World AIDS Day 2024: AIDS and HIV are often confused as the same disease. debunking myths
- The Midwest is starting December with a tremor: a small earthquake recorded early Sunday
- How Imran Khan's latest call deepens uncertainty in Pakistan Firstpost
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Barbados' highest honor on Independence Day
- India falls short against USA in the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 Opener
- Daniel Khalife: British ex-soldier who escaped from prison found guilty of spying for Iran
- Indian student shot dead in US was off-duty and stayed to help friend
- Chengdu welcomes the world to the 2024 ITTF Mixed Team World Cup
- Shocking asylum data reveals truth about two decades of failure | United Kingdom | News