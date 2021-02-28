“Obesity should have been on the list of comorbidities” | Indian News







Doctors also pointed out that diabetes and high blood pressure are associated with other illnesses, complications, or the length of time a person is taking the drug. One of the criteria states that “I have had diabetes for more than 10 years or have complications and high blood pressure during treatment.” “Diabetics must have been on the drug for at least 10 years and are eligible if they also have hypertension,” said doctor Dr. Gautam Vanthari.

Obesity Surgeon Ph.D.

BMI-based in the United States, as some states cite BMI-based vaccine eligibility as a criterion for preferential vaccination, based on the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to include obesity and morbid obesity. Vaccine eligibility is a topic of debate. According to statistics, 80% of diabetics are obese, Dr. Rakdawara said.Senior doctor from

The list of 20 comorbidities includes heart failure with hospitalization for the past year, coronary heart disease with a history of bypass after heart transplantation, chronic kidney disease, recipients or waiting lists for liver and stem cell transplantation, etc. It will be. This list also includes people with severe respiratory illness, blood cancer, solid cancer diagnosed after July 1, 2020, or who are currently receiving cancer treatment. The practitioner must qualify for vaccination based on previous medical reports. Aside from obesity, another issue is the selection criteria for diabetics, stating that diabetics should have been treated for at least 10 years or have complications. The criteria for blood pressure patients are “pulmonary arterial hypertension and hypertension / diabetes (10 years or more or with complications) and hypertension under treatment”.

People with diabetes and hypertension should have been included regardless of duration of medication, according to Dr. Naveen Thacker, a former civil society representative of the Global Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) Board of Directors. “Obesity has been found to be a major contributor to serious illness, even in young people. The inclusion of diabetes and high blood pressure is very limited. To eliminate obesity or to expect these What kind of data was trusted for this? “He said. A total of 70% of Mumbai’s Covid victims had a comorbidity of diabetes and high blood pressure being the predominant ones. Dr. Thacker also said that certification is mandatory for the 45-59 year old category, so the price needs to be fixed at what doctors can charge. BMC officials admitted that they had not yet considered “prescription misuse.”

