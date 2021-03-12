DSHS: Texas plans to reduce the initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week, with a total dose of 800,000 expected





Austin (KXAN) — State health officials announced Thursday that more than 800,000 COVID-19 vaccines will be headed to Texas next week. This is the third largest allocation the state has received, but officials have warned that the Texans will receive fewer initial doses next week. “This is happening for two different reasons. The state has significantly reduced J & J this week as the federal government has shipped all Johnson & Johnson vaccines manufactured this week,” said Imelda, Associate Commissioner of the Laboratory. Garcia says. Texas Health Department (DSHS) Infectious Disease Services. At a virtual briefing on Thursday, Garcia said federal support sites in Arlington, Dallas, and Houston would end the three-week cycle of the first dose and begin a second dose of the next three weeks, which is currently prioritized. It was. “We expect a total of 800,000 doses to arrive next week, including about 625,000 doses that the state allocates to providers this week, and pharmacy locations and qualifications from federal partners. There are another 200,000 doses directly to the medical center, “Garcia explained. Phase 1C – Why Now? This week, DSHS announced that 50-64 people, who account for 20% of all COVID-19 deaths, can be vaccinated as the next vulnerable group. Authorities say opening up membership in this group will reduce the number of deaths throughout the state and reduce the burden on local hospitals and medical systems. “Looking at epidemiological data, this group carries a significant risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death,” Garcia said. DSHS estimates that there are probably 5 million people in the 1C priority group, of whom about 1 million have already been vaccinated. Authorities estimate that 30% of people over the age of 65 are hesitant to get the vaccine. They expect to go through Phase 1C much faster. “One is because the population is much smaller, and the other is because the vaccine supply is much stronger than in the early weeks of vaccination,” Garcia explained. Which county has the highest immunization rate when Texas is preparing for Phase 1C?

CDC data State health officials said Friday they would hold a “data discussion” with federal partners who would use old population data to allocate doses to Texas. Authorities said outdated numbers were affecting allocations. “Overall, we believe that one million adults aren’t counted in Texas, so ultimately, fewer vaccines will come to the state,” Garcia said. Vaccine supply State health officials said vaccine supply would increase in the coming months. This is because President Joe Biden has instructed the state to vaccinate all adults by May 1. President Biden sets a goal to return with a speech to a “near-normal” country by July 4th

“In a sense, there’s a bit of cushioning, as a new federal directive involving teachers and childcare workers has instructed retail pharmacies to prioritize until March,” Garcia explained. DSHS has partnered with the Texas Board of Education to support school districts that may not yet have vaccine providers. By next week, DSHS estimates that 12 to 14 million Texas people are eligible to be vaccinated.

