Public Health | Attention is drawn as the sector resumes and vaccination eligibility expands on Monday | South Pasadena

Media release

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department (Public Health) has identified 6 new deaths and 422 new cases of COVID-19. The decline in fatalities may reflect a delay in reporting over the weekend. To date, public health has identified 1,210,663 positive cases of COVID-19 in all areas of LA County, killing a total of 22,475 people.

As of March 7, the average daily number of cases for 7 days by episode day has decreased to 550 cases per day. Public health is urging residents to be cautious as COVID-19 case rates, hospitalizations and mortality continue to decline. Starting Monday, March 15th, the next resumption will be allowed and the safety protocols required for masking, distance and infection control will be applied.

Museums, zoos, aquariums It can be opened indoors with 25% capacity.

It can be opened indoors with 25% capacity. Gym, fitness center, yoga, dance studio You can apply masking requirements to all indoor activities and open indoors with 10% capacity.

You can apply masking requirements to all indoor activities and open indoors with 10% capacity. Movie theater Reserved seats can be opened indoors with 25% capacity only if each group is seated at a distance of at least 6 feet in all directions between the other groups.

Reserved seats can be opened indoors with 25% capacity only if each group is seated at a distance of at least 6 feet in all directions between the other groups. Retail and personal care services You can increase capacity to 50% because all services always require masking.

You can increase capacity to 50% because all services always require masking. Restaurant It can be opened indoors at 25% of its maximum capacity under the following conditions: 8 feet distance between the tables. Up to 6 people per household per indoor table. The HVAC system is functioning properly, has been evaluated and is as ventilated as possible. Public health strongly recommends that all restaurant employees interacting with customers indoors be provided with additional masking protection (on the face mask and on the face shield currently needed). It can be fitted with tested N95 masks, KN95 masks, or double masks in addition to the required face shield. Public health is also strongly encouraged to provide all employees working indoors with the opportunity to be informed and vaccinated about COVID-19. Outdoor dining can accommodate up to 6 people per table from 3 different households.

It can be opened indoors at 25% of its maximum capacity under the following conditions: 8 feet distance between the tables. Up to 6 people per household per indoor table. The HVAC system is functioning properly, has been evaluated and is as ventilated as possible. Public health strongly recommends that all restaurant employees interacting with customers indoors be provided with additional masking protection (on the face mask and on the face shield currently needed). It can be fitted with tested N95 masks, KN95 masks, or double masks in addition to the required face shield. Public health is also strongly encouraged to provide all employees working indoors with the opportunity to be informed and vaccinated about COVID-19. Outdoor dining can accommodate up to 6 people per table from 3 different households. Indoor shopping mall You can increase the capacity to 50% while keeping the common area closed. The food court can be opened with a capacity of 25%, following the restaurant’s guidance on indoor dining.

You can increase the capacity to 50% while keeping the common area closed. The food court can be opened with a capacity of 25%, following the restaurant’s guidance on indoor dining. Higher education institution With the exception of housing that is currently under current restrictions during the spring semester, you can make any necessary safety changes and resume all permitted activities.

With the exception of housing that is currently under current restrictions during the spring semester, you can make any necessary safety changes and resume all permitted activities. school Resumption is permitted for face-to-face instruction for grades 7-12 students who comply with all state and county directives.

Resumption is permitted for face-to-face instruction for grades 7-12 students who comply with all state and county directives. Private gathering It can occur indoors in up to 3 households and always requires masking and distance adjustment. Fully vaccinated people can gather in small numbers indoors with others who are fully vaccinated, without masking or distance.

However, just because certain activities are allowed or certain resumption protocols are revised does not mean that they are “safe” and risk-free. We are still in the midst of a pandemic, and the more opportunities we have to interact with people outside your family, the more likely you are to get the virus. There are tools to protect yourself from increasing infections. We need to use them and not be satisfied.

Keep following these core practices to keep yourself, your family, your friends and neighbors, and the wider community and local economy safe.

Please go outdoors. Outdoor activities are much safer than indoor activities.

Please put on a mask. The consistent and correct use of masks, especially double masking both indoors and outdoors, is very effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Keep at least 6 feet away from others. Physically moving away from people who do not live with you can also help keep the virus away.

Avoid the crowd. The fewer people you encounter and the less interaction you have, the less likely the virus will spread.

Vaccine when it’s your turn. All federal-approved vaccines work well and help protect you, your family, and your friends from COVID-19.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to all those who mourn their loved ones and friends who died from COVID-19. We are very sorry for your loss,” said Barbara, Director of Public Health on Monday. Dr. Feller, MPH, MEd said. “Tomorrow, March 16th will mark the first anniversary of the first COVID-19-related health official order here in LA County. Last summer, the state created a blueprint for a safer economy. For the first time since, LA County has relocated. From the most restrictive purple to red layers. It’s no miracle that we are here today. Our recovery is hundreds of thousands of individuals and thousands. Represents a deep commitment of companies to adhere to safety measures and make sacrifices to keep each other safe. Thanks to LA County. As we move forward, our reopening parallels holidays and spring holidays. Remember that holiday trips, indoor gatherings, and large parties have ruined our recovery journey in the past. Without repeating the mistakes of the past, I swear to keep everyone alive until it’s time to get vaccinated. “

There are 893 COVID-19 people currently hospitalized, 28% of whom are in the ICU. Daily hospitalizations are steadily declining.

Test results are available to approximately 5,961,000 individuals, with 19% testing positive. The daily test positive rate on Monday was 1.7%.

Of the six new deaths reported on Monday, two died over the age of 80, two died between the ages of 65 and 79, two died between the ages of 50 and 64, and two died between the ages of 30. Was between 49 years old.

To date, nearly 2,742,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered throughout the county. Of those vaccinated, 899,527 have been vaccinated for the second time.

Currently, the vaccine covers health care workers, caregiver residents and staff, people over the age of 65, education and childcare workers, food and agriculture workers, first aid workers and law enforcement agencies, and Monday – People with certain serious health conditions and disabilities.

As of last week, 61.2% of LA County residents aged 65 and over received at least one vaccination and 33.7% received both vaccinations. Book as soon as possible as a reminder for residents over the age of 65 who have not yet been vaccinated. Currently, many nearby pharmacies offer reservations. If you do not have access to the web-based booking system, please call the call center (833-540-0473) from 8 am to 8:30 pm 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They can help you make an appointment.

Vaccine eligibility extends to residents aged 16 to 64 with underlying health or disability who are at the highest risk of becoming ill with COVID-19. People with these conditions should check with their healthcare provider to see if they can be vaccinated. Vaccinations are also available at local vaccination sites for those who can travel to these sites. Details and options are available online.

There are more than 384 vaccination sites receiving a portion of the total dose of 259,660 assigned to LA County this week. The county is not receiving Johnson & Johnson doses, so this week’s quota will be lower. This may be true next week as well. Last week we received more than 312,000 doses, 54,000 of which were Johnson & Johnson.

Public health continues to increase allocations to community sites that serve the most devastated communities so that providers can vaccinate more people. This week, 79 mobile vaccination sites will operate throughout Los Angeles County to vaccinate seniors centers, housing communities, and people living in the county’s hit areas.

The ability to vaccinate across vaccination providers continues to be much higher. This week alone, we have over 627,000 booking slots, which is just enough dose for about 259,000 bookings. With sufficient supply, our high-dose vaccination site alone will allow 210,000 additional doses this week.

Vaccination is scheduled for a sector-specific day for eligible groups at high-volume vaccination sites, as public health has done in the last two weeks. A complete breakdown of occupations by sector and booking date is available online.

Hundreds of county-wide vaccination sites, including pharmacies and clinics in many areas, open reservations to LA County residents or workers who meet eligibility requirements. visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) Learn more about qualified people, how to book if it’s your turn, and the confirmations you need to get when you’re vaccinated. To be on the safe side, vaccinations are always free and open to qualified residents and workers, regardless of immigrant status.

The County Resumption Protocol, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family, and your community can be found on the Public Health website. www.publichealth.lacounty.gov..