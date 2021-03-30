Exercising in a polluted city is “bad” than doing nothing





Scientists say cycling and running in polluted cities can be worse for the heart than doing little or no exercise. A new, controversial study argues that people who do regular intensive exercise have a 33% higher risk of cardiovascular disease than those who do nothing. People in the most polluted areas suggest that training should be limited within 30 minutes of running or cycling five times a week. It is already well known that regular exercise helps prevent heart and vascular disease, and that air pollution is detrimental to cardiovascular health.But so far, with the benefits of outdoor physical activity Danger of dirty air.. Korean researchers surveyed data on about 1.5 million people aged 20-39 who live in cities. They compared each participant’s self-reported exercise level at two separate time intervals, 2009-10 and 2011-12, and analyzed this against background contamination levels. Scientists use measurements of physical activity called metabolic equivalent tasks minutes / week (MET-minutes / week) to enroll participants in 0, 1-499, 500-999, and over 1000 MET-minutes / week. Divided into 4 groups of the week. The guidelines of the European Society of Cardiology recommend trying 500-999 MET-minutes / week. This can be achieved by running, cycling, hiking 5 times a week for 15-30 minutes, or walking 5 times a week for 30-60 minutes, doubling tennis, or slow cycling. Dr. Kim Sung-le, who led the research at Seoul National University School of Medicine, said: “Young adults aged 20-39 years were at risk for cardiovascular disease such as stroke and heart attack, and the group with lower levels of exposure to air pollution had a reduced amount of physical activity during the two screening periods. “However, in groups with high levels of exposure to air pollution, increasing the amount of physical activity above 1000 MET-min / week exceeds internationally recommended levels of physical activity and adversely affects cardiovascular health. May give. “This is an important result, and unlike middle-aged people over the age of 40, excessive physical activity may not necessarily be beneficial to the cardiovascular health of young adults exposed to high levels of air pollution. It suggests that there is. “ High pollution was described as exceeding 49.92 micrograms per cubic meter of PM10 “coarse” particulate matter and exceeding 26.43 of PM2.5 “fine” particulate matter. According to a report from the Mayor of London, the average level of both types of capital falls into the low category used in the South Korean survey, but PM10 pollution has a “high” threshold at 73 days and the EU’s short-term Last year, the legal limit was exceeded. Independent scientists point out that South Korean studies focus on the relationship between heart health, exercise, and average pollution levels, rather than the risk of exercising on particularly high-contamination days. They also said that the 33% increased risk figure was close to, but just outside the “statistical significance” threshold. This study is published in the European Heart Journal.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos