Reading of President Bidens’ participation in the United States-ASEAN summit





President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today joined the leaders of the Association of Southeastern Nations (ASEAN) member states and the ASEAN Secretary General for the annual United States- ASEAN. He reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to strengthen our partnership with ASEAN and its centrality and applauded ASEAN’s outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

The President underscored the United States’ enduring commitment to the region and pledged to deepen our cooperation to meet the challenges of our time, including working with our allies and partners to defend against threats to order. rules-based international policy and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The president announced plans to provide up to $ 102 million in new initiatives to expand the strategic partnership between the United States and ASEAN to support the recovery of regions after COVID-19, to cope with the climate crisis, promote economic growth and develop human capital. In addition, President Biden stressed the importance of the strategic partnership between the United States and ASEAN, highlighting the new efforts to expand high-level cooperation between the United States and ASEAN in the areas of health, climate, energy, transport and women’s empowerment. He reiterated the United States’ commitment to end the COVID-19 pandemic and to rebuild better to prepare for the next one, including making available more than 40 million doses of vaccine and more than 200 million dollars in emergency health and humanitarian aid to ASEAN member states to fight COVID-19. He called for bold actions to strengthen health systems and health security, mitigate the climate crisis and reaffirmed US support to better rebuild and drive a green recovery.

He also expressed serious concerns about the military coup and the horrific violence in Burma and called on the country’s military regime to immediately end the violence, release those unjustly detained and restore the Burmese route to democracy. He expressed support for ASEAN’s efforts to hold the Burmese military regime accountable for the five-point consensus.

