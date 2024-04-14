Median annual income in each US state





In 2023, the median annual salary for all U.S. workers was $48,060, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, meaning Americans in about half of the states earned less than that figure, while workers in other half earned more.

Check out this map to see the median amount workers earn in each U.S. state:

The Northeast and West regions tend to have higher income populations than those in the South and some Midwestern states.

Massachusetts tops the list with the highest median wage at $60,690 for individual workers, while Mississippi has the lowest median wage in the country at $37,500.

Here is the median annual wage for workers in each state:

Alabama: $41,350 Alaska: $56,140 Arizona: $47,680 Arkansas: $39,060 California: $54,030 Colorado: $54,050 Connecticut: $56,130 Delaware: $49,280 Florida: $45,070 Georgia: $45,480 Hawaii: $50,510 Idaho: $4 4,240 Illinois: $48,730 Indiana: $45,470 Iowa: $46,460 Kansas: $45,250 Kentucky: $43,730 Louisiana: $41,320 Maine: $47,590 Maryland: $55,810 Massachusetts: $60,690Michigan: $46,940Minnesota: $50,880Mississippi: $37,500Missouri: $45,080Montana: $45,690Nebraska: $46,440Nevada: $44,810New Hampshire: $49,980New Jersey: 54,860 $New Mexico: $43,620 New York: $56,840 North Carolina: $45,440 North Dakota: $48,830 Ohio: $46,690 Oklahoma: $41,480 Oregon: $50,010 Pennsylvania: $47,430 Rhode Island : $50,970 South Carolina: $42,220 South Dakota: $43,680 Tennessee: $43,820 Texas: $45,970 Utah: $47, 020 Vermont: $49,630 Virginia: $49,920 Washington: $59,920 Virginia Western: $39,770 Wisconsin: $47,590 Wyoming: $47,250

Local wages are generally correlated with the local cost of living, meaning that many states where workers earn the most are also the states where living is most expensive.

Massachusetts, for example, has the second highest cost of living in the United States, while Mississippi has the second lowest cost of living, according to Missouri's State-by-State Cost of Living Index Economic Research and Information Center, based on the Council for Community and Economic Research Survey Data.

A few states, however, are outliers. In Wyoming, workers have the 26th highest median salary, but the 18th lowest cost of living. Similarly, Florida has the 14th lowest median salary, but is only the 29th cheapest state to live in, according to MERIC.

Want to earn extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's new online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips for getting started, and real-life success stories. Sign up today and save 50% with discount code EARLYBIRD.

Plus, sign up for the CNBC Make It newsletter for tips and tricks for succeeding at work, with money, and in life.

Don't miss these CNBC PRO exclusives

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/14/median-annual-income-in-every-us-state.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos