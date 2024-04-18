Biden says he will urge U.S. trade representative to consider tripling tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminum imports





Speaking Wednesday at the American Steelworkers headquarters in Pittsburgh, President Joe Biden said he would ask the U.S. Trade Representative to consider tripling tariffs on Chinese imports of steel and aluminum and other protections for the U.S. steel and aluminum industry.

The Pennsylvania-born president, emphasizing the importance of the swing state in November's election, said Wednesday that it was Pittsburgh and union workers who elected him before, and that he would return the favor. The president told his supporters in the crowd: “You support me and I promise to support you. »

“The backbone of America has a spine of steel,” Mr. Biden said. “He really has a spine of steel. You've heard me say it before: Wall Street didn't build America; the middle class built America, and you built the middle class – the unions l 'have built. And that's why I'm here today: to announce a series of actions that (show) that I stand with you, America's steelmaker.”

Mr Biden said he would urge US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to triple China's tariffs on steel and aluminum from their current rate of 7.5% if the USTR finds, during an ongoing investigation that the Chinese are engaging in anti-competitive business practices in the steel sector. and the aluminum industry. The White House says American workers face “unfair competition” from Chinese imports and that high-quality American products are being undermined by “artificially low-priced” Chinese alternatives that use higher emissions, according to a White House fact sheet.

The president said China is also shipping steel and aluminum first through Mexico to avoid U.S. tariffs, which the United States will work with Mexico to prevent. Tai is also launching an investigation into Chinese practices in the maritime, shipbuilding and logistics sectors, the White House said.

Mr. Biden took the opportunity during his speech on Wednesday to lambast former President Donald Trump, whom the president referred to only as “my predecessor.” Without mentioning the ongoing criminal trial in New York against the former president, Mr. Biden noted that his predecessor was “busy,” drawing laughter from the audience.

“Taken together, these are strategic and targeted actions that will protect American workers and ensure fair competition,” Mr. Biden said on Wednesday. “Meanwhile, my predecessor and MAGA Republicans want across-the-board tariffs on all imports from all countries, which could seriously harm American consumers.”

The president later told reporters he was not concerned that possible tariffs could affect his relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

President Joe Biden, right, and USW International President David McCall, center, both emerge from behind a curtain to begin greeting steelworkers at USW headquarters, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Alex Brandon / PA

The steel and aluminum announcement comes amid the proposed sale of US Steel to Japanese company Nippon Steel, which the president strongly opposes. U.S. Steel should remain an American company, Mr. Biden said Wednesday, and “it’s going to happen, I promise you.”

As the president continues his three-day tour of Scranton, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, his campaign is launching a five-day, six-figure advertising blitz highlighting Mr. Biden's pro-union positions. Pennsylvania is a battleground state in November, with Trump and Mr. Biden neck and neck in national polls.

“Scranton values ​​or Mar-a-Lago values,” Mr. Biden said during a speech in Scranton on Tuesday, referring to Trump's luxury resort in Florida. “These are competing visions for our economy, and they raise questions of fundamental fairness at the heart of his campaign.”

Bo Erickson contributed to this report

More from Kathryn Watson

Kathryn Watson is a political reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, DC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/biden-wants-to-triple-tariffs-chinese-steel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos