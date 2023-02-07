Kimbrough: Tony and Emmy nominated actor Charles Kimbrough dies at 86





Tony and Emmy nominated actor Charles Kimbrough died at the age of 86 on January 11 in Culver City, California. He played the newscaster character alongside Candice Bergen on the CBS sitcom Murphy Brown. Kimbrough played Jim Dial on Murphy Brown between 1988 and 1998, which also earned him an Emmy Award nomination in 1990 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Even when the series rebooted in 2018, Kimbrough returned as Jim for three episodes. His death was confirmed by his son and his agents to the media. SMS Talent, Inc., the talent agency that represented Kimbrough, remembered the actor as a joy to behold. According to the reports, the agency also said the actor died of natural causes in a hospital. His wife, actress Beth Howland, died in 2016. She played waiter Vera on the 1970s and 80s CBS sitcom Alice. Charles Kimbrough and Beth Howland married in 2002, more than 10 years after divorcing his first Mary Jane (Wilson) Kimbrough in 1991. Mary died in 2007. According to her talent agency, Kimbrough is survived by her sister Linda, son John, daughter-in-law Holly Howland and granddaughter Cody. Charles Kimbrough was born on May 23, 1936. While he spent several years on the New York theater scene, he was also nominated for a Tony Award in 1971 for his Broadway performance in Stephen Sondheim’s Company. FAQs: How old was Charles Kimbrough?

86 years old What were the names of Charles Kimbroughs’ characters in Murphy Brown?

Dial Jim

