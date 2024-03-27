



I was reminded recently how much of an impact the zoo has on its community and the lives that have been affected throughout its history. After news broke of the death of Lizzy, our female siamang gibbon, the zoo received an email from a former employee who had cared for Lizzy when she arrived. Along with his condolences, he shared photos and memories of his work with her. He worked for the zoo in high school as well as college, and during the 2011 flood, he was one of many volunteers who stepped up to help prepare spaces for evacuated animals. This young man, employed part-time for several years, is now a successful civil engineer at a large company on the East Coast, but he still took the time to offer his condolences and share his memories of Lizzy after his death. He is just one of many people who grew up in and around Minot and who have passed through the zoo doors as a member of the zoo team. I was told that his sister and even a cousin worked here too. For many, the zoo is one of their first jobs, or even one of their first jobs, whether in visitor services, animal care, or even the office. Today, Magic City community leaders have dedicated a portion of their professional lives to helping make the zoo what it has become today. There have been individuals who started early as volunteers at Zoo Teen before moving into a paid position in guest services, and once they started college, they spent their summers at working as a seasonal zookeeper, eventually joining the zoo full-time. zookeeper after graduation. MSU students accept these seasonal positions once their spring semester is over. The zoo is always looking for help seasonally and with each new person who takes on a role. We can only guess what the next chapters of their lives will be. We take seriously the impact we can have, especially with young employees just starting out, and try to make their experience fun, but we also help them understand what employers will ask of them as they pursue other jobs in the future. The more professionalism we can instill in them, the better they will represent the zoo to our guests and the better prepared they will be to move on with their lives. As the zoo now celebrates its 100th anniversary, one can only imagine how many people he has touched, whether as a patron or employee, it's simply incredible to think about. As the zoo approaches another season, it is ready to welcome back former seasonal employees who are returning for their second, third year or even longer for another season. And for those looking for an opportunity to join the staff, positions are still available and information on how to apply is available on the zoo's website under “Visit” tongue. Who knows, maybe one of the seasonal employees who made their mark at the zoo this year will be part of the next generation of community leaders who will shape the Minot community for years to come. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

