Connect with us

Entertainment

Monticello Wine Week kicks off in Charlottesville

Monticello Wine Week kicks off in Charlottesville

 


Virginias Monticello wine region has much to celebrate.

The region was named Wine Enthusiast magazine's 2023 Wine Region of the Year, Crozet-based King Family Vineyards won the Commonwealth's highest honor for winemakers at the 2024 Governors Cup competition, Trump Winery won five impressive gold medals at the same competition and the total number of wineries on the Monticello Wine Trail has grown to 44, four more than when the Wine Enthusiast distinction was awarded just five months ago.

Central Virginia wineries once again dominate Governor's Cup competition, but win fewer gold medals

A single toast would hardly honor so many achievements. So why not a whole Wine Week?

The Monticello Wine Trail, a federation of Charlottesville-area winemakers located within a 25-mile radius of the city, will host a week of festivities starting Friday to celebrate not only the award-winning wine produced in the region, but also the people behind the vintages. .

People also read…







VirginiaGovernorsCup'24-15.jpg

King Family Vineyards winemaker Matthieu Finot, left, shakes hands with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, right, on stage after winning the Governor's Cup during the 42nd Virginia Governor's Cup Gala at Main Street Station in Richmond on Thursday March 7, 2024.


CAL CARY, DAILY PROGRESS


There will be individual events toasting the region's red, white, rosé and sparkling wines, as well as an inaugural golf tournament to give sports fans some time outside on a spring day to raise funds to inspire a new generation of wine professionals.

King Family Vineyards wins Governor's Cup

Proceeds from the tournament will fund scholarships for the next Oeno Camp in July, according to Tracey Love, who manages sales, marketing and events for Blenheim Vineyards, the winery just south of Charlottesville owned by the recent Rock inductee & Roll Hall of Fame Dave Matthews. The three-day immersive educational program offers campers tastings, tours, classes and one-on-one conversations with winemakers as part of a partnership between the Veraison Project and Oenoverse, two career-focused groups working to create the next generation of winegrowers.







Tracey Love

Tracey Love handles sales, marketing and events for Blenheim Vineyards, just south of Charlottesville.


BLENHEIM VINEYARD


Monticello Wine Week festivities will begin with the Gold Medal Celebration, which will take place Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Wool Factory in Charlottesville. The winners of this year's Monticello Cup competition will be honored and the winning wine will be served in a souvenir glass alongside dishes from Chef Tucker Yoder, Executive Chef of Broadcloth Restaurant.

The public will be able to meet winegrowers and personalities from the wine industry during this event. Tickets cost $90.

Virginia sommeliers are convinced they still have their place in a new wine world

Next up will be the Ros Picnic, scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Trump Winery. Picnic boxes are designed to complement the flavors of the rosés, and visitors can spread out commemorative Ros All Day blankets to enjoy views of the winery's Olympic Lake.







TrumpWinery'23-1.jpg

Jonathan Wheeler, winemaker at Trump Winery, points to grapes hanging on the vines on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.


CAL CARY, DAILY PROGRESS


Participating wineries include Flying Fox Vineyard, King Family Vineyards, Jefferson Vineyards, Lovingston Winery, Reynard Florence Vineyard, Stinson Vineyards, Trump Winery, Valley Road Vineyards and Veritas Vineyards & Winery. Tickets are $60 and a souvenir glass is included.

Later today, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ros Sunset Sights will move the rose-viewing fun to Hazy Mountain Vineyards in Afton.

Travis Foster, executive chef of Hazy Mountains, plans to offer a variety of hors d'oeuvres and a carving station to accompany rosé selections from Monticello Vineyards, and guests will be able to sip and dine while watching the sunset sun with the Blue Ridge Mountains as a backdrop. .

Look for a range of crisp to fruity wines from Chisholm Vineyards, Cunningham Creek Winery, Flying Fox Vineyard, Grace Estate Winery, Hark Vineyards, Hazy Mountain Vineyards, Veritas Vineyards & Winery and Woodbrook Farm Vineyard.

Champagne fans can attend the Sparkling Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Mount Ida Farm and Vineyards Waters Edge. Brunch stations will feature egg dishes, pastries and other brunch favorites, all coordinated to match the sparkling wine selections ranging from crisp to rich in tone.

Available wineries will include Afton Mountain Vineyards, Chiswell Farm & Winery, Flying Fox Vineyard & Winery, King Family Vineyards, Montifalco Vineyard, Mount Ida Farm and Vineyard, Pippin Hill Farm Vineyards, Trump Winery, Veritas Vineyards & Winery and Wisdom Oak Winery. Tickets cost $75.

Virginia's Turn: Podcast Brings Local Wine Industry to the World

The Winemakers Golf Tournament, hosted by Keswick Hall Resort, will take place Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Golfers will play the Full Cry course, designed by renowned course designer Pete Dye, and navigate the courses in quartets led by area winemakers. The $250 fee covers golf, cart, breakfast and lunch.







Full Cry Golf Course at Keswick Hall

The Full Cry course at Keswick Hall, east of Charlottesville, was designed by renowned golf course architect Pete Dye.


KESWICK ROOM


Sixty golfers are expected at the tournament, according to Rob McNamara, director of golf and general manager of the Keswick Hall club.

We are absolutely thrilled to be working alongside local wineries for Monticello Wine Week, McNamara told the Daily Progress via email. For Keswick Hall, it’s not just about creating diverse and engaging programming for guests and locals; it’s about fostering a sense of community and celebrating the best of what our region has to offer. By partnering with local wineries, we not only highlight their exceptional wines, but we also highlight the unique flavors and experiences that define our region. We are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of this year’s Monticello Wine Week, ensuring attendees have truly immersive and memorable experiences throughout the week-long program of events.

The tournament offers participants much more than just a day of sports, McNamara said.

Virginia's wine country is growing. This is not the case for the local labor pool.

Keswick Halls Full Cry Golf Course is more than just a place to play; it is an experience designed by Pete Dye, a master of his craft, which places it among Golf weeks the 200 best resort courses, he wrote. Offering 18 holes available all year round, it is a breathtaking venue for any golfer and is often on travelers' lists of golf destinations.

After the tournament, visitors will be able to stay at Keswick Hall for the Winemakers' Reception, which will take place on Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ten winemakers select a range of reds and whites to accompany hors d'oeuvres from the Keswick Halls culinary team. Many festival attendees will stay at the hotel, which also offers a two-night stay-and-play package for golf enthusiasts.

Participating wineries are Chestnut Oak Vineyard, Eastwood Farm & Winery, Horton Vineyards, Keswick Vineyards, King Family Vineyards, Lovingston Winery, Pollak Vineyard, Reynard Florence Vineyard, Southwest Mountain Vineyards and Woodbrook Farm Vineyard. Tickets cost $100.







KingFamily'23-6.jpg

Matthieu Finot, winemaker at King Family Vineyards in Crozet, pours a glass of wine from the barrel on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.


CAL CARY, DAILY PROGRESS


Two display cases will give visitors a better idea of ​​the diversity of red and white wine selections in the Monticello American Viticultural Area.

The White Wine Showcase takes place Wednesday at Eastwood Farm & Winery, just south of Charlottesville, with doors opening for VIP ticket holders at 5:30 p.m. and general admission guests at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $90 for VIP and $75 for general admission. . Artisanal cheeses and other delicacies will be served to you.

Blenheim Vineyards, Chestnut Oak Vineyard, Chisholm Vineyards, Cunningham Creek Winery, Eastwood Farm & Winery, Grace Estate Winery, Hardware Hills Vineyard, Hark Vineyards, Hazy Mountain Vineyards, Michael Shaps Wineworks, Montifalco Vineyards will take part in the white wine festivities. , Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, Septenary Winery, Trump Winery, Valley Road Vineyards and Woodbrook Farm Vineyard.

2023 could be a record year for Virginia wine

At the Red Wine Showcase, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. May 2 at Barboursville Vineyards in Orange County, red blends and varietals will be served alongside dishes from Michael Clough, executive chef of Barboursvilles Palladio Restaurant, including a risotto with fresh peas and thyme and pasta. with Berkshire pork bolognese.

Guests can choose a VIP experience for $90, which begins at 6 p.m. and includes access to a wider range of wines, including library varietals, or a general admission option for $75, which begins to 6:30 p.m. and includes a selection of local reds.

Afton Mountain Vineyard, Barboursville Vineyards, Chestnut Oak Vineyard, Chisholm Vineyards, Eastwood Farm & Winery, Hark Vineyards, Hazy Mountain Vineyards, Horton Vineyards, Keswick Vineyards, Montifalco Vineyard, Pollak Vineyards and Southwest Mountain Vineyards are participating wineries.







MountainandVineWinery'23-6.jpg (copy)

Mike Albers, owner of Mountain & Vine Vineyards and Winery, holds a bunch of grapes on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. The Charlottesville area was named “Wine Region of the Year” in November by Wine Enthusiast magazine. This distinction is expected to boost tourism in the region and stimulate interest in Virginia wines outside the Commonwealth.


CAL CARY, DAILY PROGRESS


All Wine Week events are open to the public, and organizers hope the event will become an annual gathering, likely with more attendees from outside the Charlottesville area next time. Love said participating in Monticello Wine Week gives wine lovers a chance to see what the wine region has to offer.

Every event is so different. The White Wine Showcase is a unique opportunity to taste white wines from across the region, Love said. It’s educational, but also fun, to interact with the winegrowers.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://dailyprogress.com/life-entertainment/local/food-drink/monticello-wine-week-kicks-off-in-charlottesville/article_6f1555ac-0191-11ef-8836-2b59fce9e5b5.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: