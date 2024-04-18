With the help of animation, AI and a scent artist, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion brings rarely seen pieces to life





Arriving at the exhibition, visitors will first discover a Brancusi bronze placed in dialogue with Sleeping Beauty Worth. A contemporary garment that the Worth dress helped inspire from a piece by Alessandro Michele for Gucci will be on display nearby. Visitors will progress through a space filled with plants on painted silk, a Chinese technique imitated by Europeans in the 18th century and updated by Mary Katrantzou, whose garment is located nearby. A small room that follows will be devoted to chain printing, a technique with a beautiful blurred effect on the patterns and images, taken up by a lenticular hologram. From there, Bolton said, rushing into the museum one morning, rushing with increasing enthusiasm, the exhibit blossomed into its naturalistic themes. A room dedicated to touch presents a Miss Dior dress created by Raf Simons in 2013, with a touchable model. Next comes the Van Gogh room, centered on a Saint Laurent jacket inspired by the artist's painting of iris, placed in dialogue with Rodarte's dress inspired by Van Gogh's sunflowers, and the poppy room, centered on the poppy dress bleeding by Isaac Mizrahi, inspired by the work. by Irving Penn. Poppies lead to embroidered daisies on an intricate 18th-century French court costume; daisies lead to Spitalfields silks, presented with a projection of the original botanical watercolors on which they were modeled; the Spitalfields lead to tulips, roses and what Bolton calls a garden room. And so on, through Chinese silk dresses yellow as the sun; a surprisingly wide selection of beetle-related fashion, including Schiaparelli's first plastic collars; and a snake-style room, animated with terrifying videos. As Bolton elaborates on the immersive world of cutting-edge technology he is building to recover the lost experiences of the past, he seems less impressed by the ambitious scale of the exhibition than by the possibilities for future work it has opened up. It's a very humbling sight to work on, he said. It makes you realize how small you are. In this story: hair, Guido; hair colorist, @lenaott; makeup, Dame Pat McGrath; manicurist, Jin Soon Choi; tailor, Carol Ai.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/sense-of-occasion-sleeping-beauties-met-may-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos