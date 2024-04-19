Fashion
The 5 Biggest Men's Sunglasses Trends of 2024
If there's one accessory I always love, always I have on me, these are sunglasses. When I leave the house, the check goes to “phone, wallet, keys, sunglasses,” because sunglasses are just as essential as anything I need to have with me in any situation. Even if it rains, even if it's cloudy, even if it's the night, sunglasses are a must, because as soon as you put them on, you look cooler. I don't set the rules; it's just a reality.
You need sunglasses on a sunny day, and you need them when you want to be incognito (like when you're at a function your ex is attending and you don't want him to see you seeing them). And you better have a stylish pair, because if you make the fashion faux pas of wearing old, outdated sunglasses, it'll all be for naught, and you'd be better off without them anyway.
Lucky for you, we've rounded up the top five sunglasses trends of the year, with our favorite sunglasses for each one. There are those who will never go out of fashion, like aviators, and those who are back with style, like the ultra-thin sunglasses of the 90s (think Brad Pitt). There are oversized sunglasses to make you feel like a movie star and wraparound sunglasses for a sleek, sporty, futuristic look. And when you want to embody your 70s glam rock personality or just have a little more fun in the sun, opt for a pair of sunglasses with tinted lenses. There is nothing wrong with any of these choices; don't forget to collect them before leaving the house.
Wraparound sunglasses
It's like you combined the vibe of Neo from The matrix and your favorite athlete. Wraparounds are sporty, sleek and damn stylish. It's a style that instantly elevates any streetwear look, whether you opt for a pair with funky frames or go the classic, athletic route. Oh, and one more thing to consider: the farther they wrap, the better.
Oversized Sunglasses
The “I don’t care, but I’m glam” sunglasses. It's for when you want to feel like an A-list celebrity or a rapper who gets papped when it's dark or when you just want to add some extra flair to your cut. They work for almost any occasion.
Thin sunglasses
You know how you see pictures of guys like Brad Pitt and David Beckham from the late '90s and early 2000s and you're like, “Damn, he looks cool”? Yeah, you can thank thin sunglasses for that. These little frames are back in a big way these days, with everyone from models to actors wearing them.
Aviator sunglasses
Honestly, I doubt aviators will ever go out of style. They make every guy look cool! For this Harrison Ford-esque, Airbenders aesthetic, buy a pair below.
Tinted sunglasses
When I tell you that I haven't been to a fashion industry event in the last six months without seeing a guy in tinted sunglasses (inside, mind you!), I don't do not exaggerate. These are as transitional and wearable as real glasses, and thanks to their translucent lenses, you don't need to take them off when you're indoors.
