Fashion
Rachel Brosnahan is leggy in a bodycon merlot-colored mini dress at the opening night of Stereophonic on Broadway
Rachel Brosnahan led the parade of stars at the opening night of Stereophonic on Broadway in New York.
The 33-year-old Supermanstar wore a skintight wine-colored mini dress that showed off her toned legs.
The number featured a high neck and short sleeves.
She completed the slinky look with a pair of black pointed-toe high heels.
The silver-screen mermaid's long, raven-colored locks were worn in loose, part-off-center waves.
Rachel Brosnahan led the parade of stars at the opening night of Stereophonic on Broadway in New York.
The Superman star, 33, wore a skintight wine-colored mini dress that showed off her toned legs. The number featured a mock neckline and short sleeves.
The silver screen mermaid's long raven locks were worn in loose waves and an off-center part
Rachel, who also attended the Suffs opening night this week, looked stunning with a face of soft makeup.
Her blue eyes shone thanks to a dark, lash-lengthening mascara as she dazzled at the event.
The beauty finished off the cosmetic look with a shimmery pink color applied to her pout.
She accessorized with a pair of chain link earrings and she flaunted a short, shiny onyx manicure.
Before the show, Rachel posed alongside other stars, including Dylan Mulvaney, Karlee Fomalont and Miriam Silverman.
Mulvaney, 27, looked fantastic in a sleeveless mini dress in abstract blue, green and ivory colors.
The social media personality sported tight spiraled blonde curls with a deep center part.
And she matched her radiant makeup to the tones of her dress.
Before the show, Rachel posed alongside Dylan Mulvaney
Mulvaney, 27, looked fantastic in a sleeveless mini dress in abstract blue, green and ivory colors.
The social media personality rocked tight spiraled blonde curls with a deep center part
Broadway star Miriam Silverman was also in attendance at the star-studded opening in the Big Apple.
She wore a sleeveless black dress with thin straps and a sweetheart neckline.
Her star-studded velvet bodice gave way to a long, pleated satin skirt, which she paired with black open-toe platform heels.
Her wispy brown bob was parted to the side and hidden behind one of her ears.
Casting director Karlee Fomalont looked fashionable in a brown, white and orange floral shift dress with a turtleneck.
She wore her light brown hair in a parted bun as she sported a '70s-inspired look.
ActressJ. Smith-Cameron, 66, was also at the opening, making a statement in a ruffled black and pink plaid dress.
She added a casual black jacket with stud detailing throughout and also wore opaque black tights.
L-RKarlee Fomalont, Miriam Silverman and Rachel
Broadway star Miriam Silverman arrived in a sleeveless black dress with thin straps and a sweetheart neckline.
Actress J. Smith-Cameron, 66, was also at the opening, making a statement in a ruffled black and pink plaid dress.
Actress Marin Ireland, 44, caused a stir in a navy sequinned pantsuit.
She wore the suit jacket over a black Led Zeppelin T-shirt that she partially tucked in.
The redhead artist wore her locks side-swept and soft curls that fell across her chest.
She carried her belongings in a black leather handbag, which she wore across her shoulder.
Finally, her ensemble was completed with a pair of white round toe boots.
Actress Marin Ireland, 44, wowed in a navy sequin pantsuit
ActressLouisa Jacobson, 32, color blocked in a khaki coat, white shirt and dark pants
Longtime couple, Taran Killam and Cobie Smulders complemented each other in his and hers costumes
Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, 55, looked dapper in his gray coat and glasses. Actor Christian Slater wore a blue crew-neck sweater
Singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco flashed a smile upon arrival
Stereophonic is a new play by playwright David Adjmi, with music by Will Butler.
The show is directed by Daniel Aukin.
According to the synopsis on the official website, it “explores the agony and ecstasy of creation by zooming in on a music studio in 1976.”
“Here, a promising rock band recording a new album suddenly finds themselves on the cusp of stardom. The resulting pressures could trigger their breakup or breakthrough.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13330353/Rachel-Brosnahan-dress-opening-night-Stereophonic-Broadway.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kannada actor Harshika Poonacha and her husband harassed by mob and attacked in Bangalore
- Lindenwood beats Grand Canyon to take the top seed in Division I
- Rachel Brosnahan is leggy in a bodycon merlot-colored mini dress at the opening night of Stereophonic on Broadway
- Narendra Modi runs the school of corruption, says Rahul Gandhi | Latest news India
- Sunak has set us back, says climate change watchdog chief
- Dibakar Banerjee cements his place as Bollywood's provocateur-in-chief
- DVIDS – News – Redefining Readiness: USACE and ARCENT Partnership Powers Forward Operating Bases' Leap to Technology-Driven Defense
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party accuses army of kidnapping his nephew
- Art meets action: how Emily Blunt became Britain's biggest Hollywood star | Emilie Blunt
- Former Wimbledon champion Garbie Muguruza retires from tennis | Tennis
- Try Haul with Chico's for April – 50 IS NOT OLD
- Earthquake Today: Magnitude 3.0 earthquake hits West Kameng in Arunachal