To prevent traffic jams, the Minister of Transport offers WFH to Jokowi









Jakarta – Minister of Transportation (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi proposed a work from home (WFH) policy. The proposal will be submitted to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Budi Karya proposed to have WFH Tuesday and Wednesday next week. The Minister of Transport believes that WFH must be implemented to avoid traffic jams (traffic) of vehicles returning on Eid 2024. “We want to propose to President (Jokowi) to work from home on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Budi Karya on Thursday (11/4/2024) as reported by Détik News. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Budi Karya said that the peak return flow for Eid 2024 is expected to occur on Sunday (14/4/2024) and Monday (15/4/2024). Implementing teleworking is expected to reduce vehicle density during reverse flow. “Well, we see that the time (the return) is very short compared to the return home. So we will manage in a way that it is more relaxed,” he said. Budi Karya emphasized that this was part of the discussion that would be proposed to President Jokowi. Budi hopes that the president can approve the proposal. “It's just a discussion, it's just been proposed, I hope the president will agree. If this is successful (approved), it means we can work online from our respective locations,” he said. -he explained. This article was published on Détik News. Learn more here. Watch the video “Observers say WFH reduces pollution: there are other things that are reduced“

