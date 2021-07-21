Sports
44 Fordham Football Student Athletes Named to 2020-21 Patriot League Academic Honor Roll
3.65Montclair, NJ./MontclairCameron Blairjr.Finance (concentration in
alternative investments),
3.25Jackson, NJ/Saint Peter’s PrepJesse Bramblesr.Sociology, 3.33Staten Island, NY/TottenvilleDan ByrnesSo.Not specified, 3.67Downingtown, Pennsylvania/DowningtonTom CallahanSo.Not indicated/3.67Roseland, NJ/Seton Hall PreparationDeondre Cartersr.Visual arts, 3.89Cedar Hill, Texas/Cedar HillTyler Cookfr.Not specified, 3.22Chatham, NJ/Seton Hall PrepMike Courtneyfr.Not specified, 3.92Mahopac, NY/Don Bosco PrepGlenn Cunninghamsr.Economy, 3.82Glastonbury, Conn./XavierZach Davissr.History, 3.42Wallingford, Conn./SheehanTim DeMoratjr.Communication, 3.33Merritt Island, Florida/VieraAdam DemurjianSo.Not indicated, 3.33Red Bank, NJ/Red Bank CatholicMatt Donovansr.Political Science, 3.89Worcester, Massachusetts/Worcester AcademyNatani Draticjr.business administration,
3.27Santa Barbara, California/Santa BarbaraHamze El-Zayatsr.International politics
Economy, 3.74Dearborn, Michigan/FordsonFox Fayjr.Marketing, 3.39Scituate, RI/ScituateAntonio Cortez Fairjr.International politics
Economy, 3.75Honolulu, Hawaii/PunahouPeter Fitzgeraldjr.Finance, 3.31Wallingford, Conn./Choate RosemaryJack Gildeasr.Finance, 3.24Wyoming, Ohio/WyomingBryeton Gilfordfr.Not indicated, 3.59Spring, Texas/The WoodlandsRyan Greenhagenjr.business administration,
3.75Sparta, NJ/Pope XXIIIEvan Harkinfr.Not specified, 3.48Cortlandt, NY/PanasSean Hollandjr.Economy, 3.40Londonderry, NH/NashuaJeremy Imperaticsr.Psychology, 3.89North Haven, Conn./Cheshire AcademyGabriel Jacquesjr.Finance, 3.41Missouri City, Texas/Ridge PointNick Linen Weaverjr.Not indicated, 3.85Neptune Beach, Florida/Episcopal SchoolJack Lynchsr.business administration,
3.64Berlin, Conn./BerlinMike Marinellisr.business administration,
3.28Staten Island, NY/DePaul CatholicAidan McCartyjr.business administration,
3.61Vienna, Va./James MadisonDeon Montgomeryfr.International Business,
3.42Fairbanks, Alaska/Spangdahlem (Germany)John O’FrielSo.Not indicated, 3.36Ashby, Mas./North MiddlesexPhil Salehjr.Communication and
Culture, 3.31Oak Park, Illinois/Oak Park-River ForestEdward Schwartz Jr.jr.Applied accounting &
Finance, 3.81Hillsdale, NJ/St. Joseph’sTom SharkeySo.Finance, 3.20Wayne, NJ/Wayne HillsZac Spencerjr.Applied accounting &
Finance, 3.40Weston, Conn./WestonEllis Taylorsr.business administration,
3.71Oak Park, Illinois/Fenwick
Sources
2/ https://fordhamsports.com/news/2021/7/21/44-fordham-football-student-athletes-named-to-2020-21-patriot-league-academic-honor-roll.aspx
