Illinois football went to ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa





WCIA – Illinois football will spend New Years in Florida. The Illini head south to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa on Jan. 2 against No. 22 Mississippi State at 11 AM CT. It is only the third bowl game for the Illini (8-4) since 2014 and first since 2019. It is also the first January bowl game for Illinois since the 2008 Rose Bowl. Illini have been playing in a Florida bowl game since 1999, when they defeated Virginia 63-21 in the Micron PC.com bowl. “We are grateful to have accepted an invitation to the ReliaQuest Bowl,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said in a statement. “The ReliaQuest Bowl is a premier bowl that gives our program the chance to play against a very good SEC opponent in the state of Mississippi with national spotlight in a big-game atmosphere. Our program is excited to make the most of the experiences the ReliaQuest Bowl provides for our players, staff and fans. This will be a great reward to close out the 2022 season and catapult us into 2023. I couldn’t be more excited about this program we’re at, but more importantly where we’re going.” Illinois will play for the second time ever in the ReliaQuest Bowl, formerly known as the Hall of Fame Bowl (1986-1995) and Outback Bowl (1996-2022). The Illini fell to Clemson in the 1991 Hall of Fame Bowl to close out the 1990 season. “The University of Illinois is pleased to accept the invitation to play in Tampa’s ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “Coach Bielema, our coaches and staff and our team members have worked tirelessly since arriving on our campus for the opportunity to compete in a game with the history, reputation and platform of the ReliaQuest Bowl. I am proud of the progression of our program and congratulate everyone associated with Illinois Football, including our alumni, fans and students, for earning this exciting opportunity in Tampa. I encourage Fighting Illini fans across the country to make plans to join us in Florida, and I look forward to a sea of ​​orange and blue at Raymond James Stadium.”

