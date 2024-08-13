LA will host the 2028 Summer Olympics, the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 Super Bowl

Well, that's it then 2024 Summer Olympics in ParisBut it's not too early to start talking about the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

When you think of Hollywood, who else comes to mind? Yes, it's no wonder that mega movie star Tom Cruise ushered Hollywood in as the next big host for the Olympics.

And as the torch is passed to the West Coast for the Summer Games, get ready. Between now and 2028, the City of Angels is going to be pretty busy.

When is the Opening Ceremony of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles?

The Opening Ceremony for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games will take place on Friday, July 14, 2028.

What are the dates for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles?

The 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles will start on Friday, July 14, 2028 and end on Sunday July 30, 2028This is the first time the US has hosted since Atlanta in 1996.

When are the 2028 Summer Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles?

The opening ceremony of the 2028 Paralympic Games will take place on Tuesday, August 15, 2028.

What are the dates for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles?

The Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games will start on Tuesday, August 22, 2028 and will end on Sunday September 3, 2028.

But first a little football…

The US, Mexico and Canada will jointly host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, probably the most watched event in the world and the most popular sport in the world. The event will take place from Friday 12 June 2026 to Friday 10 July 2026.

Some matches will be played in Los Angeles, specifically at SoFi Stadium in InglewoodHome to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium will be used as the venue for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, which will host swimming competitions.

The United States men's national team will kick off the 2026 World Cup in SoFi on Friday, June 12, 2026. They automatically qualified as one of the host countries.

Other 2026 World Cup matches are played in SoFi also.

….And then some football

SoFi Stadium, which hosted Super Bowl LVI in 2022, where the Matthew Stafford-led LA Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, will also host Super Bowl LXI in 2027.

Other locations for the 2028 Summer Olympics

In addition to SoFi Stadium for the 2028 Summer Olympics, there are more than 80 venues in LA (and two in Oklahoma City). These include:

Please note: Football teams must qualify for the Olympic Games.

Book your accommodation in advance

Airbnb and Vrbo hosts can book a year in advance, but can cancel at their discretion.

Airbnb And VRBO Give the host the ability to set their own cancellation policies, so make sure you read the fine print of the property you are looking at before booking.

Booking times vary greatly from hotel to hotel, and for big events it’s often hard to book with points. But here’s how far in advance you can book these big hotel chains:

What are the new Games at the 2028 Summer Olympics?

The IOC Executive Board has approved the addition of five sports including men's and women's flag football, cricket (T20), six-a-side lacrosse, squash, baseball and softball.

However, a decision on boxing has been postponed.

