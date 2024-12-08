ASU football, Skattebo and Leavitt rock Iowa State in Big 12 title game

ARLINGTON, Texas Cam Skattebo crossed the goal line at AT&T Stadium and struck a Heisman pose as his Arizona State teammates celebrated around him. That three-yard run was his first of three scores on the day and delivered the Solar Devils a seven-point lead over Iowa State in Saturday's Big 12 championship game.

Skattebo's breakout season was the catalyst for No. 15 Arizona State's magical run, which continued with a 45-19 victory over No. 16. Cyclones (10-3) to advance the Sun Devils into the College Football Playoff.

Just after the final seconds ticked off the clock, Skattebo stood on a stage where he accepted the honor for Most Outstanding Player, that award coming in the form of a WWE wrestling belt emblazoned with “Big 12” and presented to him by WWE wrestlers Jey Uso and Sami Zayn – – fitting considering Skattebo's physical playing style.

Skattebo then passed it to his offensive linemen and asked them to sign it for their role in his success.

The CFP selection show airs Sunday at 10 a.m. MST on ESPN.

ASU outscored Iowa State 21-0 in the third quarter, after which Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham told ABC: “Three straight stops, three straight turnovers… short fields, offense is over. Just supplemental football. … I I'm really proud of the boys.”

Saturday's romp marked the sixth straight victory for ASU and is the fourth victory over a nationally ranked opponent.

It was considered a toss-up game, especially after the Sun Devils (11-2) lost their leading receiver Jordyn Tyson to injury last week. The teams were one spot apart and comparable in every statistical category. But the Sun Devils sent a message, led by their feisty spark plug, scoring 35 unanswered points after the teams were tied at 10.

Colorado's duo of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders and Boise State's Ashton Jeanty were the players who dominated the Heisman Trophy conversation. While Skattebo's season hasn't quite gotten him to that level, it has made waves in college football circles. He was off the radar of NFL scouts after last season, which was solid but unspectacular.

But Skattebo made a statement when the spotlight was brightest, when the Sun Devils were playing in a championship game on national television. It's safe to say there have never been more eyes on him than on Saturday, and he responded.

Skattebo racked up 170 yards on 16 carries and caught two passes for 38 yards, highlighted by a 33-yard score in the third quarter that gave ASU a 45-10 lead.

The 18 points and three touchdowns tied a Big 12 championship record and his total yards this season (2,074 rushing and receiving combined) broke a school record set by Eno Benjamin (1,905 yards) in 2018.

Asked if he struck the pose, Skattebo admitted that it was his explanation for being overlooked. While he didn't claim he would win the coveted trophy, he believes he is worth an invite to the festivities.

“I've been disrespected my whole life,” he said. “I've been the underdog, and no one respects the fact that I'm the best rider in the country. I stand by that and if they don't respect that, I move on and I move on.” I will continue to prove people wrong.

“Whatever NFL team takes me is going to get a gem and I'm going to give everything I have for them and I may not win the Heisman, but I should be in that situation.”

The first half ended with ASU up 24-10 on the strength of 140 Skattebo yards, 90, of those coming after contact. His longest carry of the day was a jaunt of 53 yards in which he broke five tackles.

Any thoughts the Cyclones might have had about a second-half rally ended quickly. ASU forced three turnovers in the third quarter and turned them all into touchdowns and the rout was on.

Dillingham has no doubt that Skattebo is worth a trip to New York City, even if he isn't likely to win the Heisman.

“I really think he should be. … Like he's good enough to be there. I don't know. What did he do today? Oh, he passed 0 to 1,” Dillingham joked, referring to Skattebo's attempt to throw the ball away when he could have been tackled for a big loss.

“He had two catches for 38 yards, one touchdown. He actually had 200 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. That's incredible. I think this is the third time in a row he's gone for over 100 yards and multiple touchdowns in the first half, possibly I don't know what else you can do to put your name in the race. There are two other guys who are very, very high on that list, and I don't know if he should ever surpass Should he should be on that list? he get the chance to go there?

Skattebo's numbers could have been even better, but the game was so in hand that he came out early in the fourth quarter, as did freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt, who threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns, two of which were tosses scored to Xavier Guillory.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell likes what he saw in Skattebo.

“He's a very good football player, I have a lot of respect for him,” Campbell said. “Every time you witness such a great footballer, you just have to have great appreciation for it.

“He's an 'A' player and he played an 'A' game today. At times like that you need your 'A' players to play football, he certainly did that. Hats off to him.”

Now the Sun Devils await their fate for the CFP. Most projections would have ASU in the 12-team field as an 11 or 12 seed and not getting a first-round bye, with that privilege going to Boise State, which wrapped up the Mountain West title on Friday night.

But ASU has certainly made its case, even though its fate seemed sealed when it rose just one spot in last week's CFP poll. Whether ASU gets a bye or not, the legendary season will continue and Skattebo has one more game to break Benjamin's single-season record of 1,642 yards in 2018. He came into the match with 1,398, so he is now within striking distance at 1,568.

The only bummer was the second-half targeting penalty on Sun Devils defenseman Shamari Simmons, meaning Simmons will not be available to play the first half of ASU's next game.

