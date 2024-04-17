Google protest: Google employee arrested in protest against Israeli project. Read the company's statement on police action





Several Google employees were reportedly arrested after holding sit-ins at the company's offices in New York City and Sunnyvale, California, on Tuesday night to protest the tech giant's cooperation with the Israeli government. That's what it means. Nine employees at both offices were arrested, the Washington Post reported. The report quotes Jane Chan, who claims to be a spokesperson for the protesters. A video purportedly taken by one of the protesters and shared on a website shows a New York City Police Department officer entering Google's offices and telling the protesters that they are being “arrested.” Unless they leave. However, when the employees refuse, the police arrest them. What Google says about police action: Physically interfering with other employees' work and preventing access to our facilities is a clear violation of our policies, and we will investigate and take action, Bailey Thomson said. said. Google spokesperson. These employees have been placed on administrative leave and their access to our systems has been blocked. After refusing multiple requests to leave, law enforcement worked to remove them to secure the office. “Protesters entered offices in New York and California around 2 p.m. ET and vowed to stay,” according to a report of Google employees' sit-in. Google provides cloud services and data centers to the Israeli government. The company remained there until it responded to demands to back out of the $1.2 billion contract it shares with Amazon. ” Dozens of Google employees also reportedly rallied outside the company's offices in New York, Sunnyvale, and Seattle. One group of protesters reportedly sat in the office of Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian and remained there for about 10 hours. Insoo was reportedly wearing a shirt that read “Drop Project Nimbus.” Google fired engineer in March In early March, Google fired a software engineer who stood up and protested during Google Israel CEO's speech during a conference in New York. What are Google employees protesting against? Google and Amazon have a cloud computing and artificial intelligence contract known as Project Nimbus with the Israeli government and military. The deal was signed in 2021 and is said to be worth $1.2 billion. According to a recent report in Time magazine, Google told the magazine that its Nimbus contract is for workloads related to Israeli government ministries such as finance, health, transportation, and education. A Google spokesperson told Time that our work does not target highly sensitive or classified military work related to weapons or intelligence.

