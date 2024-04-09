New member and Chairman of the Board of PKP CARGO INTERNATIONAL | tidings





On April 2 Mr. Jerzy Woszczyna was appointed a member of the Board of Directors and on April 8, 2024 Zbigniew Prus was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of PKP CARGO INTERNATIONAL as Mr. Jerzy Woszczyna has a background in economics, with a particular focus on the areas of management and finance. He is currently a student at the Warsaw University of Technology, Faculty of Transport, specializing in the field of Cyber ​​Security in Railways. His knowledge of auditing and financial management is confirmed by his ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) qualification, covering the entire range of knowledge and skills required by this recognized organization. His experience includes working as a supporting auditor in auditing the financial statements of two companies. The practical application of the acquired knowledge confirms his skills in financial analysis and business management. In addition, his experience includes responsibility for marketing management in a commercial company. As part of his responsibilities, he maximizes the efficiency of the use of marketing resources and systems, aiming at the full optimization of the company's value. Effective control of the execution of sales activities is an important part of his professional background, being an excellent background for operational audits. In summary, he has a strong educational background, confirmed by extensive qualifications and experience in the fields of finance, management, marketing and cyber security. His skills provide a solid foundation to successfully lead a variety of projects in a corporate business environment. Before joining PKP CARGO INTERNATIONAL Group, he worked in managerial positions in sales and marketing at Abbott Nutrition International, SymPhar Pharmaceuticals, Przedsibiorstwo farmaceutyczne Jelfa SA, Ipsen Sp. z o. o. and Synoptis Pharma Grupa Neuca. Later, he worked for Senju Poland sp. z o. o. as Director of Sales and Marketing and since 2022 he is associated with PKP CARGO Group, where he worked in the company PKP Cargotabor sp. z o. o. as Internal Auditor. The Company's Board of Directors now consists of: Zbigniew Prus – Chairman of the Board of Directors Michal Kubek – Vice President of the Board of Directors Jerzy Woszczyna – Member of the Board of Directors

