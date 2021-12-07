WHO Europe: Children ages 5-14 show the highest COVID rates





According to the World Health Organization’s European office, children aged 5 to 14 years now have the highest reported COVID-19 infection rates in the region.

Geneva-The World Health Organization’s European office said Tuesday that children aged 5 to 14 had the highest reported COVID-19 infection rates in the region. Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director of Europe, also argued that mandatory vaccines should be an “absolute last resort,” and that COVID-19 deaths were “well below their previous peaks.” Said. However, he said coronavirus cases and deaths have more than doubled in the last two months in 53 regions across Central Asia. He emphasized the ongoing threat of widespread delta mutants, stating that the new Omicron mutants account for 432 confirmed cases so far in 21 countries in the region. “We know that delta variants remain predominant throughout Europe and Central Asia, and that the COVID-19 vaccine remains effective in reducing serious illness and the resulting mortality,” he said. I told reporters at the WHO European Headquarters in Copenhagen. “It is not yet known how and more or less severe the latest COVID-19 mutant of concern, Omicron.” Kruge urged countries to “protect their children and schools” as the number of youth cases in the region soars, with COVID-19 incidences two to three times higher than the average population in some regions. Said there is. Children tend to face less severe cases than more vulnerable populations such as the elderly. health A certified care worker or a person with weak immunity. “As school vacations approach, children are at risk of contaminating their parents and grandparents at home, causing these adults to develop severe illness, be hospitalized, or die when not vaccinated. We must also admit that it will be ten times larger, “he said. “NS health The risk extends beyond the children themselves. “ Kluge also opposed vaccination obligations, stating that it was an “absolute last resort” and should only be effective in some situations. According to the World Health Organization’s weekly epidemiological report published last week, WHO’s European region has been the epicenter of a global epidemic for several weeks, accounting for 70% of cases and 61% of deaths worldwide. ——— David Keyton of Stockholm contributed to this report.

