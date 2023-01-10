A low-carb diet can help achieve complete remission

Share on Pinterest Studies on clinical cohorts have shown that a low-calorie diet helps people with type 2 diabetes go into remission. Image credit: Cameron Whitman/Stocksy. Studies have shown that weight loss by reducing calorie intake leads to remission of type 2 diabetes. This includes a return of blood glucose (sugar) levels to pre-diabetic levels in the absence of medication.

A recent primary care-based cohort study showed that approximately 97% of people with type 2 diabetes who adopted a low-carbohydrate diet experienced improved glycemic control.

Approximately 51% of people with type 2 diabetes achieved remission on a low-carbohydrate diet, and those diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in the previous year were more likely to achieve remission than those with longer duration of diabetes.

These findings suggest that a low-carbohydrate diet may be a viable non-pharmacological option for achieving good glycemic control and remission potential in patients with type 2 diabetes. A recent study published in BMJ nutrition, prevention and health A low-carbohydrate diet has been shown to be effective in achieving glycemic control in diabetic patients type 2 diabetes . Additionally, more than half of the participants who adopted a low-carbohydrate diet achieved remission of type 2 diabetes and were eventually able to stop taking medication. Research author Dr. David Unwinsaid a doctor at Norwood Surgery, UK. medical news today: “Believe it or not, 77% of those who took a low-carb approach reported [type 2 diabetes] achieved remission. This represents a very important ‘window of opportunity’ for further investigation. ” Dr. AS Yes EckmanEndocrinologist and Head of Medicine endocrinology Services at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, N.J., which was not involved in the study, said, “Given the fact that many people with type 2 diabetes eventually want to stop taking medication, This result is very important.” “This article [in The BMJ journal] “It provides a blueprint for the number of patients who have successfully controlled diabetes through diet alone,” he added. It will be interesting to see how it integrates.”

People with type 2 diabetes have poor blood sugar control because the body cannot use it effectively. insulin and absorb sugar. As a result, diabetics have elevated blood sugar levels, glycated hemoglobin or hemoglobin A1c level (HbA1c). Hemoglobin A1c is a type of hemoglobin bound to glucose and reflects your average blood sugar level over the past 2-3 months. Additionally, type 2 diabetes is associated with a progressive decline in the ability to control blood sugar levels, requiring the use of more medication over time. Traditionally, doctors viewed type 2 diabetes as an incurable, lifelong condition.However, recent studies show that in the long run remission You may have type 2 diabetes. Such diabetes remission means a return to pre-diabetic HbA1c — less than 48 millimole/mole (mmol/mol) or 6.5% — blood sugar level when drug-free for at least 3 months. However, it should be noted that diabetes remission does not mean that the condition has been cured, and blood sugar levels may return to diabetic levels. Although a growing number of medications are available to help achieve blood sugar control, a significant number of people have poor blood sugar control. For example, according to recent estimates, about 2 million People in England are at risk of type 2 diabetes.

almost 80-90% Overweight in people with type 2 diabetes or obesityStudies show that weight loss through bariatric surgery or caloric restriction can lead to remission of type 2 diabetes. energy overdose lead Fat accumulates around the liver. Fat accumulation is associated with decreased hepatic glucose sensitivity and subsequently associated with decreased insulin secretion by pancreatic beta cells. Studies show that reducing energy intake can induce remission in type 2 diabetes. reduce liver fat levels Improves pancreatic beta-cell function. Adopting a healthy diet may help people with type 2 diabetes achieve remission, but there is conflicting evidence about the effectiveness of different diets. includes reducing carbohydrate intake. Ah low carb diet Limiting intake of sugary foods that lead to spikes in blood sugar. Specifically, limit your intake of carbohydrates such as bread, rice, and potatoes, and encourage your intake of green leafy vegetables, fish, meat, nuts, and fruit. there is evidence to suggestion A low-carbohydrate diet may help people with type 2 diabetes achieve remission in a short period of time. In addition to improving pancreatic beta-cell function and reducing fat storage, a low-carbohydrate diet can also help achieve sustained weight loss by reducing hunger and increasing energy expenditure. This is important because one of the biggest challenges for people with type 2 diabetes is preventing weight loss regain. But there are also things like: the study This suggests that carbohydrate intake may not be a factor in glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes. There are also concerns that there are In the current study, the authors evaluated clinical data collected from UK primary care clinics over the past eight years to further assess the ability of a low-carbohydrate diet to induce remission in people with type 2 diabetes.

The study consisted of 186 clinic patients with type 2 diabetes who opted for a low-carbohydrate approach for diabetes management over an average follow-up period of 33 months. During regular visits during the follow-up period, clinicians provided patients with advice for maintaining a low-carbohydrate diet and shared information about how this diet might help improve glycemic control. . Clinicians also advised patients on how to identify and avoid trigger foods, very palatable foods that lead to overeating. We were also given the option to gain hands-on knowledge of low-carb food selection and preparation. The authors found that patients with type 2 diabetes who opted for a low-carbohydrate approach: body weight About 10 kilograms (22 pounds). Furthermore, approximately 97% of patients on a low-carbohydrate diet showed a significant reduction in HbA1c levels during the follow-up period. In addition, patients on a low-carbohydrate diet also showed reduced cardiovascular disease markers at the end of the follow-up period. Specifically, patients showed a significant drop in mean blood pressuretriglyceride levels, and low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL cholesterol) levels during the follow-up period.

Across the 186 cohort, 94 patients (51%) demonstrated durable remission, achieving HbA1c levels below the remission threshold of 48 mmol/mol for >3 months. Patients who achieved remission showed greater weight loss than those who did not. In addition, all patients who achieved sustained diabetes remission showed at least some weight loss. Those with high HbA1c levels at the start of the low-carbohydrate diet had significantly lower HbA1c levels, whereas those with low HbA1c were more likely to achieve remission. This may be due to the recent diagnosis of diabetes in the patient who was low. Consistent with this, further analysis revealed that 77% of patients adopting a low-carbohydrate diet within one year of being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes achieved remission. In contrast, 35% and 20% of patients who adopted a low-carbohydrate diet 1–5 years and ≥15 years after diagnosis of diabetes, respectively, achieved remission. Although remission rates in patients with long-lasting type 2 diabetes are low, these results help a low-carbohydrate diet clinically significantly improve glycemic control in patients with poorly controlled type 2 diabetes. suggests that it is possible. The study authors acknowledged that medication may also be needed for longer-term management of type 2 diabetes. Other studies have also investigated the effectiveness of low-carbohydrate diets for achieving glycemic control, but most studies failed to achieve similar levels of weight loss. and physician trust, open discussion of the benefits of weight loss for long-term health, and continued support. For example, doctors regularly monitored patients’ weight and HbA1c levels and called to alert them when these parameters increased. This was generally due to increased carbohydrate intake, and a phone call was sufficient to ensure adherence to a low-carbohydrate diet. The study also found that clinics spend half as much per patient on diabetes medications as other local clinics. Dr. Unwin said: [type 2 diabetes]may not be well controlled, but may benefit from careful consideration of reducing sugar and starchy carbohydrates.In many cases you don’t need expensive medicines. Our practice will save you £68,000 [approximately $80,637] Partly because of this, it impacts the diabetes drug budget each year. “ Dr. David CutlerA primary care physician at Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif., said he was not involved in the study. MNT that “[p]Physicians who have discouraged their patients from actively pursuing diets because adherence to these regimens is so low will encourage their patients to pursue diets, even if they are initially reluctant to do so. You may become more diligent in encouraging others to do the same. ”