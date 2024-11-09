Ex-NEO HS football coach Lou Cirino pleads guilty to sex crimes





Cirino, 41, has admitted to charges of gross sexual imposition as West Geauga's head coach in 2010. He faces a prison sentence of up to 18 months.

CHARDON, Ohio Lou Cirino, the former head football coach at West Geauga High School and later Strongsville, has agreed to plead guilty to charges of sexual misconduct with a former student. According to Geauga County court records, Cirino admitted Wednesday to a single felony count of gross sexual imposition, which was downgraded to sexual battery. A separate charge of gross sexual imposition, which alleged Cirino had sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 between 2004 and 2005, was dropped entirely, as were the specifications labeling Cirino a “sexually violent predator.” Under the terms of the plea agreement, Cirino, 41, could serve up to 18 months in prison. He must also register as a Level I sex offender for 15 years and cannot be within 1,000 feet of schools and child care facilities. Prosecutors say Cirino's crimes occurred between December 2009 and December 2010, including his first season as West Geauga's head coach. Chester Township police told 3News they did not become aware of the allegations against Cirino until December 2023, the same month Cirino was relieved of his coaching duties at Strongsville. He was arrested in April this year. In six years at West Geauga from 2010-16, Cirino led the Wolverines to a 47-27 record before taking the top job at Strongsville. His tenure from 2017-2023 produced a mediocre mark of 31-38, and the school district announced last December 4 that it would be “taking a different direction with the SHS football program.” There is no evidence that Strongsville administrators were aware of the allegations against Cirino when they fired him as head coach, but just four days later the high school announced that they had placed a staff member on leave “due to allegations of a inappropriate relationship involving a student when the individual was employed by another school district.” The original indictment against Cirino specified that the victim in the case “was enrolled in or attended that school” between 2009 and 2010. In total, Cirino was employed at West Geauga from 2006 to 2017, where he not only coached football but also taught high school. Chief Inspector Dr. Richard A. Markwardt said at the time of his arrest that the district had “cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation.” Strongsville City Schools conducted their own investigation and found no evidence that Cirino engaged in similar behavior with community students. Immediately after his arrest, Cirino was still technically employed by the district and placed on unpaid leave, but his name is no longer listed in the school directory. In any case, the terms of his plea deal would prevent him from even being in the building. Cirino has been out on bail since this spring. A date for his sentencing has not yet been set.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wkyc.com/article/news/crime/former-west-geauga-strongsville-football-coach-lou-cirino-pleads-guilty-sexual-misconduct-former-student/95-b9d8b62e-1314-4cbf-8c7d-ed36f2cb51dc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos