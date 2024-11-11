Dimitar is once again at the top of the podium in Hungary





November 11, 2024 | Paul Stimpson Dimitar Dimitrov took what is fast becoming his usual spot on the podium at the WTT Youth Contender Szombathely in Hungary. He added another under-11 boys' singles title to his tally – his fourth of the season – as he once again lived up to the top seeding with a win, complemented by beating Ukrainian David Drobov in the final. In the other age groups, Max Radiven's reached the quarter-finals of the Under-15 Boys' Singles, beating Chinese Taipei's Chuang Chung-Yen. Abraham Sellado went out in the last 16 to eventual champion Adam Wallin of Sweden, while Kacper Piwowar reached the last 32. Max Radiven in action in Szombathely Connor Green reached the last 16 of the Under-19 Boys' Singles. where he was defeated 3-2 (11-8, 11-4, 2-11, 13-15, 11-9) by fifth seed and World No. 33 Junior Celian Besnier of France. Ralph Pattison reached the round of 32 while Jakub Piwowar and Francesco Bonato went out in the groups. Dimitrov reached the last 32 of the Under-13 Boys' Singles, while in the Under-17s, Pattison reached the round of 32, Jakub Piwowar and Radiven reached the last 64 and Sellado and Kacper Piwowar reached the last 128. Bonato went out in the group stage. In the girls' section, Eunice Lam could not leave the group stage in the Under-13 or Under-15 age groups. Results Boys singles under 19 years old

Qualification group 4

Samuel Arpas (SVK) vs Jakub Piwowar 3-1 (11-8, 8-11, 11-2, 11-7)

Mateusz Sakowicz (POL) vs Piwowar 3-1 (11-8, 11-6, 7-11, 11-5) Qualification group 21

Connor Green with Hugo Nylen (SWE) 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-5)

Sohan Gilles (FRA) bt Groen 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-5) Qualification group 27

Ralph Pattison vs Ondrej Vranka (CZE) 3-1 (11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-6)

Pattison with Lleyton Ullmann (DU) 3-1 (11-9, 7-11, 11-7, 11-9)

Pattison BT Munkh-Ochir transfer (MGL) Qualification group 32

Brin Vovk (SLO) vs. Francesco Bonato 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-6)

Itay Avivi (ISR) vs Bonato 3-0 (11-5, 11-1, 11-4)

Horia Stefan Ursut (BEL) defeated Bonato 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-5) Round of 64

Green bt Eitay Shushan (ISR) 3-1 (7-11, 15-13, 15-13, 11-7)

Pattison with Luca Oprea (ROU) 3-2 (8-11, 12-10, 7-11, 111-5, 11-7) Round of 32

Green against Samuel Palusek (SVK) 3-2 (11-9, 11-6, 6-11, 11-13, 14-12)

Isak Alfredsson (SWE) vs Pattison 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 13-11) Round of 16

Celian Besnier (FRA) bt Groen 3-2 (11-8, 11-4, 2-11, 13-15, 11-9) Singles for boys under 17

Qualification group 25

Ralph Pattison vs Benjamin Lau (SGP) 3-0 (11-3, 11-7, 11-3)

Pattison vs Youssef Aidli (TUN) 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-6) Qualification group 30

Jakub Holubcik (SVK) vs Kacper Piwowar 3-1 (8-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-5)

Brewer of Esteban Rodriguez (ESP) 3-0 (13-11, 12-10, 11-3) Qualification group 31

Tobias Hold (AUT) by Abraham Sealed 3-2 (12-14, 11-7, 11-5, 4-11, 11-8)

Sellado bt Lukas Elicer (CZE) 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-4) Qualification group 32

Luca Oprea (ROU) vs Jakub Piwowar 3-0 (13-11, 11-5, 11-8)

Piwowar bt Bela Csomor (AUT) 3-0 (11-1, 11-8, 11-6) Qualification group 33

Radiven bt Franciszek Kolodziejczyk (POL) bt Max Radiven 3-1 (4-11, 15-13, 11-2, 11-8)

Daniel Drozd (CZE) 3-0 (11-6, 11-4, 11-5) Qualification group 37

Lucas Romanski (BRA) defeated Francesco Bonato 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-6)

Mateusz Sakowicz (POL) vs Bonato 3-0 (11-2, 11-6, 11-7) Round of 128

Mark Gergely (HUN) vs Kacper Piwowar 3-1 (9-11, 11-2, 12-10, 11-5)

Radiven bt Balazs Poor (HUN) 3-1 (11-13, 11-9, 11-6, 12-10)

Berk Oztoprak (TUR) bt Sellado 3-1 (13-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8)

Jakub Piwowar vs Lenard Szabo (HUN) 3-1 (9-11, 11-7, 14-12, 11-4) Round of 64

Pattison vs. Patrick Skerbinz (AUT) 3-1 (11-7, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5)

Mateusz Wisniewski (POL) bt Radiven 3-2 (11-7, 10-12, 12-14, 11-8, 11-8)

Flavio Mourier (FRA) with Jakub Piwowar 3-1 (6-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6) Round of 32

Antoine Noirault (FRA) with Pattison 3-2 (9-11, 11-13, 11-3, 11-8, 11-5) Singles for boys under 15 years old

Qualification group 6

Max Radiven v Simon Zsigmond (HUN) 3-1 (9-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-1)

Radiven vs. Francisco Serrano (ESP) 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-4) Qualification group 7

Oliver Olejnik (CZE) vs. Abraham Sellado 3-2 (12-10, 3-11, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9)

Sealed bt Mihai Iordan (ROU) 3-0 (11-8, 11-2, 11-9) Qualification group 8

Kacper Piwowar bt Alexandru Pop (ROU) 3-0 (11-5, 15-13, 11-9)

Benaiah Seah (SGP) vs Piwowar 3-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-3) Round of 64

Sellado vs. Raul Creucu (ROU) 3-1 (11-7, 8-11, 11-5, 11-9) Round of 32

Radiven bt Quentin Sandona (FRA) 3-2 (8-11, 7-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-6)

Sealed by Benaiah Seah (SGP) 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-6)

Melker Sjosvard (SWE) with Piwowar 3-2 (8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 8-11, 11-7) Round of 16

Radiven bt Gabriel Ployet (FRA) 3-1 (11-6, 7-11, 11-8, 11-4)

Adam Wallin (SWE) vs. Sellado 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-4) Quarterfinals

Chuang Chung-Yen (TPE) bt Radiven 3-1 (11-9, 10-12, 11-4, 11-9) Singles for boys under 13 years old

Qualification group 4

Dimitar Dimitrov vs Dagir Daniyarov (KAZ) 3-0 (11-4, 11-3, 11-3)

Dimitrov vs Adrian Nowakowski (POL) 3-0 (11-7, 11-2, 11-9)

Adam Tokai (HUN) vs. Dimitrov 3-2 (6-11, 6-11, 11-4, 11-7, 11-5) Round of 32

Roger Quesada (ESP) vs. Dimitrov 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-7) Boys singles under 11 years old

Qualification group 1

Dimitar Dimitrov bt Keegen Tang (SGP) 3-0 (11-6, 11-2, 11-6)

Dimitrov vs Kiaan Roy (IND) 3-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-8)

Dimitrov vs Vladimir Filimon (ROU) 3-2 (11-8, 9-11, 6-11, 11-2, 11-5)

Dimitrov vs Balint Gilicz (HUN) 3-1 (9-11, 14-12, 11-5, 11-8) Quarterfinals

Dimitrov vs Nathaniel Lim (SGP) 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-9) Semi-finals

Dimitrov vs Nicolae Bucur (MDA) 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-4) Final

Dimitrov vs David Drobov (UKR) 3-1 (14-12, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8) Singles for girls under 15 years old

Qualification group 5

Nora Dohoczki (HUN) vs Eunice Lam 3-0 (13-11, 11-7, 11-4)

Polina Encheva (BUL) bt Lam 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-8) Singles for girls under 13

Qualification group 9

Emma Varadi (HUN) bt Eunice Lam 3-1 (11-13, 11-4, 17-15, 11-5)

Kariss Serban (ROU) bt In the 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-4)

Sarah Yip (SGP) bt Lam 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 14-12)

Nicol Bartoszko (POL) bt Lam 3-0 (11-9, 11-6, 11-3)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tabletennisengland.co.uk/dimitar-tops-the-podium-again-in-hungary/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos