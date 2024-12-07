North Carolina Football Coaching Search 2024: Candidates, Hot Board, Names to Watch by UNC Experts

North Carolina football is headed to its sixth straight bowl appearance, but in 2025 the program will be led by a new name and a new face. Hall of Fame coach Mack Brown will not return next season, completing his 16 years as UNC football coach in two stints. With a bowl victory, UNC Football will post its fifth winning season in the last six years, and the program should attract emerging coordinators and emerging head coaches at lower levels in North Carolina's football coaching search. Retaining top talent and bringing in new players through the North Carolina football recruiting and transfer portal will be paramount. If you love the Tar Heels, or just want to know who will be in charge of UNC football in the future, make sure you see what the proven team of insiders are saying at InsideCarolina, the 247Sports affiliate covering UNC.

InsideCarolina's insiders provide on-the-ground updates on every development surrounding Brown's departure and the future of the UNC football program, including insights from Evans Rogers and Buck Sanders, who have deep-rooted ties within and around the UNC community. Get the inside scoop on the football program, plus VIP information on UNC football, basketball, recruiting and more. Plus, you'll get access to The Tar Pit and UNC Basketball's premium message boards, where you can connect with other UNC fans and insiders.

And right now, InsideCarolina is offering 75% off annual subscriptions*, so now it's time to sign up. The InsideCarolina team already has a list of several potential candidates, and there are some surprising names on the list. Head over to InsideCarolina now to see them all.

Top Football Coaching Candidates in North Carolina

One name the staff has identified as a potential target is Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. He has been a central figure in this dynastic run for Georgia, as he has been the team's DC since 2019 and has been with the program since 2016. Georgia led the nation in scoring defense in both 2019 and 2021, then finished fifth in both 2022 and 2021. 2023. That's despite a litany of NFL dropouts, and he has this year's Bulldogs in the top 25 , nationally, ranked in points allowed as UGA appears in the SEC Championship Game for the seventh time in his nine seasons with the program.

Schumann is very familiar with winning, having spent seven years at Alabama before Athens. As an assistant or coordinator, he has won six national titles, with a chance to win a seventh this season. At Bama, he also played a major role in recruiting as the program's director of football operations (2014-15), and he interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles' DC job last season, so there is interest from many levels for his services. Schumann appears ready for his first head coaching job, and the 34-year-old would inject youth into the UNC football program if he eventually replaces the 73-year-old Brown.See more candidates on InsideCarolina.

How to get insider UNC coaching staff search updates

The rest of the list features some other intriguing names, including two former NFL head coaches and a college coach who is on the rise.You can only see who they are at InsideCarolina.

Who are the top candidates in UNC's football coaching search, and which former NFL head coaches could be in the mix? Visit InsideCarolina to see their UNC coaching hot board and more, all from a team of UNC insidersand find out.

And as a reminder, InsideCarolina offers 75% off an annual VIP membership as a special coaching search subscribe now before it's too late.

*Conditions: This offer is only available to new members who sign up for an annual subscription to InsideCarolina. After the first year, the subscription will be re-billed annually at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to change or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write [email protected] if you have any questions.